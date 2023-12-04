Torlys names Jeano Bejjani vice president of marketing

Toronto, Ontario—Torlys continues to expand its leadership team with the appointment of Jeano Bejjani to the position of vice president of marketing. Bejjani’s strategic acumen, planning and execution skills will be a key addition to Torlys’ executive team.

Bejjani’s proven track record of accomplishments in the floor covering industry spans more than two decades. Most recently Bejjani was on the executive team and led all marketing initiatives for Gesco’s three divisions: Shnier, Division 9 and Tierra Sol.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeano to Torlys and know that she will be instrumental in leading our marketing efforts to propel Torlys’ dynamic growth and brand development into the future,” said Torlys’ vice chairman Jack Moffatt, on behalf of the company’s board of directors. “As we continue to offer the most innovative flooring solutions in the industry, Jeano will provide invaluable marketing expertise and industry knowledge.”

Bejjani also brings strengths in enhancing ROI, innovation, vendor partnership leadership, digital marketing, merchandising, as well as project and time management. A firm believer in personal continuous improvement, Bejjani holds an MBA from the University of Fredericton with a specialization in Innovation Leadership, as well as certificates in both emotional intelligence and leadership from the Schulich School of Business Executive Education programs.

“I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey at Torlys, a highly regarded and leading floor covering brand,” Bejjani said. “Torlys commitment to integrity and innovation resonates deeply with my personal values. I look forward to collaborating with the incredible Torlys team as we collectively drive the company towards continuous growth and success.”

Bejjani’s appointment underscores Torlys ongoing commitment to enhancing innovation, customer value and brand equity.