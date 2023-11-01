Torlys promotes Andrew Davis to director of sales

By FCNews Staff
Torlys promotes Andrew Davis to director of sales
Andrew Davis

Torlys has expanded the role of Andrew Davis to director of sales, business development, insurance (Western Canada). The move is designed to help drive the company’s continued success.

“We are excited for Andrew to be at the helm of the Western sales team along with the insurance channel for us,” said Thomas Hobbis, vice president, Canadian dealer sales. “He has demonstrated his ability to be an agile leader where he continues to add significant team value to our business.”

In addition to driving the development of Torlys’ ever-growing insurance channel, Davis will now assume sales leadership responsibilities for Western Canada. This shift and widened duties allow Torlys to broaden the multi-channel foundation on which the business was built.

 

