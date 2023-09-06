Torlys names Chris Schneider executive director

By FCNews Staff
Torlys names Chris Schneider executive director

Chris Schneider
Chris Schneider

Toronto—Torlys has added Chris Schneider to the team as executive director, as part of Torlys’ continued investment in its business development goals.

Backed by 20 years in the flooring industry in senior management positions, including vice president, marketing at Shnier/Gesco and president of Tierra Sol Ceramic Tile, Schneider also brings previous sales and marketing success in the packaged goods field at Schneider Foods and Sun-Rype Products.

“Chris’ addition to the Torlys team is a great win as he’s an experienced leader in the flooring industry, with a proven track record of excellence and driving results,” said Peter Barretto, president and CEO at. “Chris joins Torlys at a critical inflection point as we are expanding the business, and we believe he will be instrumental in leading the executive leadership team and taking the company to new heights as we enter our 36th year in business.”

