Rugs USA announces new made-to-order program

By FCNews Staff
rugs USA Cranbury, N.J.—Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce destination for quality rugs, launched Custom by Rugs, a new program offering made-to-order, custom-sized rugs directly to the consumer. Rugs USA is partnering with Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a worldwide leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for indoor and outdoor residential and commercial spaces, to offer more than 200 styles from Anderson Tuftex and Shaw Floors—all at an approachable price point.

“Historically, custom rugs have meant an intimidating process or have been otherwise out-of-reach,” said Alyssa Steele, CEO of Rugs USA. “Yet often we seek something bespoke or need a special size when it comes to our homes. With Custom by Rugs USA, our goal is to make custom-sized rugs more accessible, affordable and available faster—delivering on our brand commitment to provide the right rug for every person, every taste, and every space.”

According to the company, partnering with Shaw and its leading residential brands is key to ensuring a seamless product and buying experience for Rugs USA’s customers.“Shaw is excited to collaborate with Rugs USA and further enhance the shopping experience through Custom by Rugs USA,” said Jon England, senior vice president of residential brands at Shaw. “For more than 50 years, Shaw has proudly been at the forefront of crafting carpets designed for people and the planet. With the launch of Custom by Rugs USA, we can connect even more consumers with our award-winning brands and innovations in the sizes and shapes they need.”

Since its inception 25 years ago, Rugs USA has been a leader in the digital shopping experience for rugs. Introducing a custom rug program is the natural next step for the company in serving customer needs best. “We know that our customers are one-of-a-kind and have unique homes and spaces,” Steele said. “By adding custom rugs to our assortment, we are further celebrating and supporting that individuality.”

In keeping with the quality and value that distinguish both Rugs USA and Shaw, the collection features a wide selection of rugs that are high-performance: ultra-durable, perfect for high-traffic areas and ideal for families with children and pets.

rugs USAThe collection features 200 curated designs with an expansive range of available sizing—up to 12 feet wide and 27 feet long—for on-trend versatility. Premium 12-inch samples are available for customers to easily experience designs in their space before placing an order. The guesswork is also removed from custom-sized rug pads, which as an upgrade, are made to perfectly fit any custom rug order. Designs start at $13 per square foot, ship for free in two to three weeks and are available here.

