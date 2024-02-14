AHF to exhibit at IBS 2024

Las Vegas—AHF Products will showcase its breadth of products for the building industry at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) Booth #W4109, being held here later this month. The company’s award-winning brands include Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, Hartco and Crossville.

AHF offers hardwood, SPC/rigid core, laminate, luxury vinyl, traditional vinyl sheet and ceramic tile with a focus on innovation and industry “firsts.” AHF says its strategy is simple—invest in innovation and technology, deliver a dynamic product portfolio and be a great business partner.

AHF has manufacturing operations across the United States and in Cambodia, with 100% of our solid wood products being made in the U.S. with premium American hardwood, including red and white oak, hickory, maple and walnut. With 70% of its total volume in the U.S. being domestically produced or sourced products giving AHF—and its customers—a competitive advantage.

The product lineup at IBS includes: