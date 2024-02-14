AHF to exhibit at IBS 2024

Las Vegas—AHF Products will showcase its breadth of products for the building industry at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) Booth #W4109, being held here later this month. The company’s award-winning brands include Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, Hartco and Crossville.
AHF offers hardwood, SPC/rigid core, laminate, luxury vinyl, traditional vinyl sheet and ceramic tile with a focus on innovation and industry “firsts.” AHF says its strategy is simple—invest in innovation and technology, deliver a dynamic product portfolio and be a great business partner.
AHF has manufacturing operations across the United States and in Cambodia, with 100% of our solid wood products being made in the U.S. with premium American hardwood, including red and white oak, hickory, maple and walnut. With 70% of its total volume in the U.S. being domestically produced or sourced products giving AHF—and its customers—a competitive advantage.
The product lineup at IBS includes:
- Armstrong Flooring: American Charm luxury vinyl flooring is built to withstand real household use. Two new glue-down LVT products, American Charm 6 and American Charm 12, feature a 6-mil wear layer and a 12-mil wear layer, respectively. These products come with Armstrong Flooring’s signature Diamond 10 Technology for durability. Produced stateside at AHF Products’ Lancaster, Pa., facility, the products are geared toward the ever-important multifamily/light commercial sectors. And because it’s being made here in the U.S., customers will enjoy shorter lead times along with tremendously competitive price points.
- Barnwood Living by Mark Bowe from Bruce is a solid and engineered hardwood line resulting from a collaboration between Bruce and T.V. host Mark Bowe of Barnwood Builders. The collection celebrates American craftsmanship. Every floor in the collection is crafted with care in the U.S. featuring a vintage, barnwood visual.
- Crossville Beljn: Crossville’s Beljn is a new porcelain tile collection that is inspired by Belgium limestone. Beljn is handcrafted in the U.S. and joins Crossville’s competitive in-stock program for quick fulfillment. Coupling the timely turnaround with its ability to move effortlessly between indoor and outdoor applications makes Beljn an excellent choice for commercial and residential projects. Beljn is comprised of five hues ranging from light to dark, and is available in two finishes: unpolished, which features Crossville’s proprietary glazing technique—the unique FeatherSoft finish for an extraordinarily touchable surface—and a bush-hammered style exterior finish designed for grand scale and high fashion in outdoor spaces.
- Hartco Timberbrushed engineered hardwood features a character-rich, wire-brushed texture, wide widths, matte finish with nano aluminum oxide, and is available in an assortment of colors ranging from fresh, light tints to deep, rich stains.
- Platinum Collection—9-inch width, 9/16-inch thick, 9 designs
- Gold Collection—7 1/2-inch width, ½-inch thick, 24 designs
- Silver Collection—6 1/2-inch width, 3/8-inch thick, 6 designs and 7/16-inch thick, 7 designs
- Bronze Collection—5-inch width, 3/8-inch thick, 5 designs