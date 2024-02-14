AHF to exhibit at IBS 2024

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAHF to exhibit at IBS 2024

IBSLas Vegas—AHF Products will showcase its breadth of products for the building industry at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) Booth #W4109, being held here later this month. The company’s award-winning brands include Bruce, Armstrong Flooring, Hartco and Crossville.

AHF offers hardwood, SPC/rigid core, laminate, luxury vinyl, traditional vinyl sheet and ceramic tile with a focus on innovation and industry “firsts.” AHF says its strategy is simple—invest in innovation and technology, deliver a dynamic product portfolio and be a great business partner.

AHF has manufacturing operations across the United States and in Cambodia, with 100% of our solid wood products being made in the U.S. with premium American hardwood, including red and white oak, hickory, maple and walnut. With 70% of its total volume in the U.S. being domestically produced or sourced products giving AHF—and its customers—a competitive advantage.

The product lineup at IBS includes:

  • Armstrong Flooring: American Charm luxury vinyl flooring is built to withstand real household use. Two new glue-down LVT products, American Charm 6 and American Charm 12, feature a 6-mil wear layer and a 12-mil wear layer, respectively. These products come with Armstrong Flooring’s signature Diamond 10 Technology for durability. Produced stateside at AHF Products’ Lancaster, Pa., facility, the products are geared toward the ever-important multifamily/light commercial sectors. And because it’s being made here in the U.S., customers will enjoy shorter lead times along with tremendously competitive price points.
  • Barnwood Living by Mark Bowe from Bruce is a solid and engineered hardwood line resulting from a collaboration between Bruce and T.V. host Mark Bowe of Barnwood Builders. The collection celebrates American craftsmanship. Every floor in the collection is crafted with care in the U.S. featuring a vintage, barnwood visual.
  • Crossville Beljn: Crossville’s Beljn is a new porcelain tile collection that is inspired by Belgium limestone. Beljn is handcrafted in the U.S. and joins Crossville’s competitive in-stock program for quick fulfillment. Coupling the timely turnaround with its ability to move effortlessly between indoor and outdoor applications makes Beljn an excellent choice for commercial and residential projects. Beljn is comprised of five hues ranging from light to dark, and is available in two finishes: unpolished, which features Crossvilles proprietary glazing technique—the unique FeatherSoft finish for an extraordinarily touchable surface—and a bush-hammered style exterior finish designed for grand scale and high fashion in outdoor spaces.
  • Hartco Timberbrushed engineered hardwood features a character-rich, wire-brushed texture, wide widths, matte finish with nano aluminum oxide, and is available in an assortment of colors ranging from fresh, light tints to deep, rich stains.
    • Platinum Collection—9-inch width, 9/16-inch thick, 9 designs
    • Gold Collection—7 1/2-inch width, ½-inch thick, 24 designs
    • Silver Collection—6 1/2-inch width, 3/8-inch thick, 6 designs and 7/16-inch thick, 7 designs
    • Bronze Collection—5-inch width, 3/8-inch thick, 5 designs
Previous article
Are you better off today than you were four years ago?
Next article
Rugs USA announces new made-to-order program

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Keynote speakers announced for Flooring Sustainability Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place here July 17-18, will feature an impressive opening keynote panel of leading authorities from the architecture, interior...
Read more
News

Lauzon acquires Elizabethtown log yard

FCNews Staff - 0
Papineauville, Quebec—Lauzon Distinctive Hardwood has taken over the operations of the Elizabethtown, N.Y., log yard, previously operated by A. Johnson CO and the Johnson...
Read more
Commercial

Mannington operations achieve ISO certifications

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial's Madison, Ga., operations have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 and 9001 in 2023. These recertifications demonstrate Mannington’s commitment to...
Read more
Carpet

Rugs USA announces new made-to-order program

FCNews Staff - 0
Cranbury, N.J.—Rugs USA, a leading e-commerce destination for quality rugs, launched Custom by Rugs, a new program offering made-to-order, custom-sized rugs directly to...
Read more
Featured Post

Are you better off today than you were four years ago?

Ken Ryan - 0
It was during a presidential debate in 1980 when Republican nominee Ronald Reagan uttered what has become one of the most salient campaign questions...
Read more
Featured Post

How retailers cope in a Presidential election year

Ken Ryan - 0
In less than 300 days America will elect the next president of the United States. Before then, however, primaries and caucuses will be held...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X