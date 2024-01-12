AHF Products wins 2023 Good Design award

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products, a leading manufacturer of hard surface flooring for the residential and commercial markets, has won a 2023 Good Design award for Armstrong Flooring Natralis Commercial Homogeneous Vinyl Sheet. Natralis is inspired by the landscapes of North America and the “spot” patterns found in nature.

“AHF Products is pleased to win this award,” said Fred Reitz, vice president of commercial, AHF Products. “This honor recognizes that our products and solutions continue to meet the needs of customers and that our consistent efforts in innovation have paid off. Our team continues to develop flooring solutions that meet and exceed evolving customer needs. Flooring is increasingly at the forefront in the decision-making process, and Natralis is a true problem solver. It is incredibly durable, easy to clean, low maintenance and meets high performance criteria for applications such as healthcare, senior living, education and hospitality.”

The floor’s true through-pattern is designed to provide even wear, a consistent appearance and superior gouge and abrasion resistance to withstand heavy foot and rolling load traffic. Because it is easy to push, pull and roll heavy equipment and furniture across this floor, it’s ideal for high-traffic commercial settings. Plus, the high-performance coating resists soil, stains, scratches, scuffs and abrasions, as well as chemicals and damage from alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

“The extensive color palette gives the customer selections that meet both the practical and aesthetic requirements of commercial environments,” said principal designer, Oxana Dallas. “The design offers flexibility. Inspired by the mesmerizing ‘spot’ patterns found in nature, the design team elevated it to new heights with the addition of dynamic ‘speckles.’ The result is a design that is both breathtaking and authentic, highlighting the stunning beauty of North America’s landscapes.”

The floor is designed to coordinate across the Armstrong Flooring Continuum, so that assorted designs and structures will work seamlessly throughout a facility, providing specifiers with infinite design possibilities and flexibility using a wide range of award-winning products.

All AHF sheet products are low VOC emissions—third-party FloorScore certifies that products are tested and comply with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH v1.1) Standard Method for Testing and Evaluating Volatile Organic Chemical (VOC) Emissions.

Founded in Chicago in 1950 by Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design remains the oldest and one of the most recognized programs for design excellence worldwide.