AHF to unveil new brand-inclusive booth at TISE 2024

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminateAHF to unveil new brand-inclusive booth at TISE 2024

AHF ProductsLas Vegas—AHF Products has a newly imagined exhibit space (booth #2447) for the International Surfaces Event, being held here January 24-26, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The new custom-designed booth will highlight the company’s 15 leading flooring brands, spanning all hard surface categories, including hardwood, resilient, TimberTru (laminate) as well as porcelain and ceramic tile and accessories.

The booth theme is reflective of AHF’s journey as a company, which is celebrating its five year anniversary at Surfaces. With five acquisitions in less than five years, AHF has significantly increased its product and service offerings for both the residential and commercial markets and has built a world-class organization while continuing to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

AHF acquired LM Flooring in 2019, followed by the Parterre and American OEM brands in 2021 and then the Armstrong Flooring brand in 2022. The Crossville asset purchase is the latest for AHF Products as it continues to grow both organically and through acquisitions, continuing a strategy of serving its customers through sought-after products, outstanding service and innovation.

“AHF is the expert in hard surface solutions and can support customers like no one else,” said Jeff Sommer, director, integrated marketing & digital engagement. “Our combined service model is designed to better accommodate the time to delivery and installation. The booth tells the AHF story of serving our customers with sought-after products, outstanding service and innovation. Discover the journey of our company’s rich history at Surfaces 2024.”

The booth is designed to emulate the old-fashioned family road trip, highlighting AHF distributors across the country as well as the many varieties of flooring products popular coast to coast, in different markets and different construction categories.

AHF Products
Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb

“AHF Products is leaning into our position as a hard surface powerhouse,” said president and CEO, Brian Carson. “We are a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for all commercial and residential flooring needs. No other flooring manufacturer can offer what we do—product innovation, impeccable service, the industry’s strongest distributor network, all backed by the industry’s most iconic and trusted brands.”

On January 24 and 25, real estate consultants and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of the HGTV series “Unsellable Houses” will be present to meet AHF booth visitors for selfies and autographs. Like AHF, their fun, informative and inspirational series is entering its 5th season. In addition to their popular TV series, Davis and Lamb own Lamb & Co., which provides design and consultation in Snohomish, Wash., and the twins plan to incorporate some of AHF’s products into the houses they makeover and sell. AHF products, including Robbins hardwood, laminate and LVT, will be offered at this retail location.

AHF ProductsAt Surfaces 2024, AHF will also host a distributor cocktail party in its booth on Wednesday, January 24, with former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick on hand. As the fastest, most dominant and most consistent driver in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last decade, Harvick has won 60 NASCAR Cup Series races including the 2007 Daytona 500 and 2014 NASCAR Championship.

Previous article
Anderson Tuftex releases 2024 Phase I introductions
Next article
Laticrete profiles, trims hitting shelves nationwide

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

i4F enters into strategic partnership with Amorim

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has signed multiple agreements with Amorim, including a strategic patent...
Read more
News

COREtec offers a sneak peek at its 2024 product introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—COREtec, premium flooring brand of Shaw Industries, has released its 2024 new product introductions. According to the brand, its new additions focus on true...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What area of your business outperformed expectations in 2023?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Spartan Surfaces’ acquisition leads to new branding initiative

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—Seven months after Spartan Surfaces' acquisition of Salesmaster, a leading flooring and installation supplies distributor servicing the Northeast, and Great Northern Associates,...
Read more
Installation

Laticrete profiles, trims hitting shelves nationwide

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—The profiles and trims line from Laticrete is now hitting distributors and retailers nationwide, giving customers a new level of customization and design...
Read more
Carpet

Anderson Tuftex releases 2024 Phase I introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Anderson Tuftex (A/T), premium residential carpet, hardwood and rug brand, of Shaw Industries, has released its Phase I introductions for 2024. These new styles...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X