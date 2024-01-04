AHF to unveil new brand-inclusive booth at TISE 2024

Las Vegas—AHF Products has a newly imagined exhibit space (booth #2447) for the International Surfaces Event, being held here January 24-26, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The new custom-designed booth will highlight the company’s 15 leading flooring brands, spanning all hard surface categories, including hardwood, resilient, TimberTru (laminate) as well as porcelain and ceramic tile and accessories.
The booth theme is reflective of AHF’s journey as a company, which is celebrating its five year anniversary at Surfaces. With five acquisitions in less than five years, AHF has significantly increased its product and service offerings for both the residential and commercial markets and has built a world-class organization while continuing to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.
AHF acquired LM Flooring in 2019, followed by the Parterre and American OEM brands in 2021 and then the Armstrong Flooring brand in 2022. The Crossville asset purchase is the latest for AHF Products as it continues to grow both organically and through acquisitions, continuing a strategy of serving its customers through sought-after products, outstanding service and innovation.
“AHF is the expert in hard surface solutions and can support customers like no one else,” said Jeff Sommer, director, integrated marketing & digital engagement. “Our combined service model is designed to better accommodate the time to delivery and installation. The booth tells the AHF story of serving our customers with sought-after products, outstanding service and innovation. Discover the journey of our company’s rich history at Surfaces 2024.”
The booth is designed to emulate the old-fashioned family road trip, highlighting AHF distributors across the country as well as the many varieties of flooring products popular coast to coast, in different markets and different construction categories.
“AHF Products is leaning into our position as a hard surface powerhouse,” said president and CEO, Brian Carson. “We are a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for all commercial and residential flooring needs. No other flooring manufacturer can offer what we do—product innovation, impeccable service, the industry’s strongest distributor network, all backed by the industry’s most iconic and trusted brands.”
On January 24 and 25, real estate consultants and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of the HGTV series “Unsellable Houses” will be present to meet AHF booth visitors for selfies and autographs. Like AHF, their fun, informative and inspirational series is entering its 5th season. In addition to their popular TV series, Davis and Lamb own Lamb & Co., which provides design and consultation in Snohomish, Wash., and the twins plan to incorporate some of AHF’s products into the houses they makeover and sell. AHF products, including Robbins hardwood, laminate and LVT, will be offered at this retail location.
At Surfaces 2024, AHF will also host a distributor cocktail party in its booth on Wednesday, January 24, with former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick on hand. As the fastest, most dominant and most consistent driver in the NASCAR Cup Series over the last decade, Harvick has won 60 NASCAR Cup Series races including the 2007 Daytona 500 and 2014 NASCAR Championship.