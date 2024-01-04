AHF to unveil new brand-inclusive booth at TISE 2024

Las Vegas—AHF Products has a newly imagined exhibit space (booth #2447) for the International Surfaces Event, being held here January 24-26, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The new custom-designed booth will highlight the company’s 15 leading flooring brands, spanning all hard surface categories, including hardwood, resilient, TimberTru (laminate) as well as porcelain and ceramic tile and accessories.

The booth theme is reflective of AHF’s journey as a company, which is celebrating its five year anniversary at Surfaces. With five acquisitions in less than five years, AHF has significantly increased its product and service offerings for both the residential and commercial markets and has built a world-class organization while continuing to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

AHF acquired LM Flooring in 2019, followed by the Parterre and American OEM brands in 2021 and then the Armstrong Flooring brand in 2022. The Crossville asset purchase is the latest for AHF Products as it continues to grow both organically and through acquisitions, continuing a strategy of serving its customers through sought-after products, outstanding service and innovation.

“AHF is the expert in hard surface solutions and can support customers like no one else,” said Jeff Sommer, director, integrated marketing & digital engagement. “Our combined service model is designed to better accommodate the time to delivery and installation. The booth tells the AHF story of serving our customers with sought-after products, outstanding service and innovation. Discover the journey of our company’s rich history at Surfaces 2024.”

The booth is designed to emulate the old-fashioned family road trip, highlighting AHF distributors across the country as well as the many varieties of flooring products popular coast to coast, in different markets and different construction categories.