Anderson Tuftex releases 2024 Phase I introductions

Dalton—Anderson Tuftex (A/T), premium residential carpet, hardwood and rug brand, of Shaw Industries, has released its Phase I introductions for 2024. These new styles were inspired with the intent to elevate, differentiate and rejuvenate Anderson Tuftex’s current portfolio.

A/T’s 2024 design portfolio emphasizes self expression through sophisticated color and pattern. This has allowed A/T designers to expand on what is possible in both hardwood and carpet style and design.

“Anderson Tuftex’s 2024 introductions represent a departure from conventional aesthetics using new vibrant colors and a handcrafted feel to inject personality into every style,” explained Bailey Walton, A/T’s director of consumer marketing. “We design each A/T product with sustainability in mind. We are committed to crafting environments that promote well-being for both people and planet.”

For hardwood, A/T has crafted two timeless new styles and one color addition for a classic: Imperial Pecan. The two new styles are a reflection on vintage hardwood and the features that customers love about it. Styles like Transcendence feature an innovative stain that reacts with the natural tannins of the wood, which allows the planks to undergo an elegant transformation. Each new style was designed to help homeowners create more self-expressive spaces.

A/T has crafted 17 new carpet styles, four of which include the latest design technology that provides a more handcrafted look. These four new styles feature random striations and intentional color shifts in yarn color for a more organic look and feel. With the desire to create products that are as sustainable as they are beautiful, A/T continues to push the boundaries of carpet design with styles like Discover, which requires no pattern match for installation. This is said to provide a truly organic and unique look to any home, and with no pattern match there is less material overage required for pattern alignment at seams, which results in lower waste installations. These new styles offer elegant colors as well as expand on customer favorites, according to Shaw.

