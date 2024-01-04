Laticrete profiles, trims hitting shelves nationwide

By FCNews Staff
LaticreteBethany, Conn.—The profiles and trims line from Laticrete is now hitting distributors and retailers nationwide, giving customers a new level of customization and design options for their projects. With coordinated profiles and trim pieces to the most popular grout colors and caulks, designers, installers and homeowners now have the ability to create looks across an entire installation.

“When we announced this product at the Coverings trade show last April, our goal was clear—give our customers a new, premium solution to help them take their design to the edge,” said Ben Lampi, product manager at Laticrete. “The reception has been incredible, and we’re excited for what’s to come as we continue to roll out more product options and more locations in 2024.”

Profiles and trims are also the newest addition to the Laticrete ANYCOLOR program. Choose from a number of colors and combinations to create looks with matching profiles, grouts, sealants and more. Match the color palettes from today’s leading paint manufacturers to create a motif or design with bold colors.

“No one can match our ability to provide custom solutions,” Lampi added. “Combined with our industry leading tile and stone installation systems, customers can now select and build from a single source supplier—from the substrate up—while leveraging the industry’s most comprehensive warranty.”

With over 4,000 products to choose from—and available in five materials, including stainless steel 304 and 316, aluminum, brass and PVC—Laticrete profiles and trims are compatible with a wide variety of materials including tile, stone, wood, LVT, terrazzo and more.

