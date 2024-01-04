Spartan Surfaces’ acquisition leads to new branding initiative

By FCNews Staff
SalesmasterBel Air, Md.—Seven months after Spartan Surfaces’ acquisition of Salesmaster, a leading flooring and installation supplies distributor servicing the Northeast, and Great Northern Associates, the company has launched a new branding initiative. Although the companies’ names will remain different, the team, strategies and branding will hit the industry as a united force.

“This merger is a significant leap for our organizations and the industry,” said Kevin Jablon, CEO of Spartan Surfaces. “Together, we’re equipped with the talent, resources and foresight to become the Northeast’s premier flooring solution provider, redefining excellence.”

Focusing on the internal and external benefits of this long-term alliance, the company is coining the new year’s motto, “Better together.” Offering increased logistics, inventory levels and purchasing power with a goal of adding benefits to customers across the contractor, A&D and end user. The “Better together” philosophy is more than a slogan—it’s a commitment to a superior customer experience, according to Spartan. This union brings a new and unique relationship for customers, filled with innovative solutions and a shared vision of success. As the three companies merge, they said they are not just looking to reshape the market—they are laying the groundwork for a longstanding dedication to excellence.

Working together, Spartan, Salesmaster and Great Northern are able to combine their strengths to better service the Northeast market. Salesmaster brings its regional insights into the contractor industry and its robust distribution networks. Spartan brings its national footprint, range of products and logistical capabilities. Great Northern brings its reliability and deep client connections.

Bringing a comprehensive product offering with stocking positions, increased logistics and stronger purchasing power gives customers the power of choice. The three teams said they will be working together to out-service the market as a unified front. A comprehensive flooring hub, with cutting-edge products, seasoned professionals and timely project delivery.

The company said it plans to promote an energizing, diverse environment that nurtures growth, innovation and career advancement. This merger is a hotbed for creativity and professional excellence, according to Spartan, poised to attract and nurture some of the industry’s best talent.

What’s more, the company plans to strengthen partnerships and expand opportunities through enhanced scale and market presence. It’s a synergistic approach, ensuring mutual growth and success for all parties involved.

