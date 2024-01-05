Retailers React: What area of your business outperformed expectations in 2023?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What area of your business outperformed expectations in 2023?

Here are their responses:

"Main Street commercial has been our most pleasant surprise. We did a lot of projects ranging from church remodels, office spaces and even the famous Lewis & Clark Riverboat. We did not expect Main Street commercial to generate as much business considering how many people now work from home, but it did." —Jon Dauenhauer, Carpet World Bismarck Bismarck, N.D.