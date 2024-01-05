COREtec offers a sneak peek at its 2024 product introductions

Dalton—COREtec, premium flooring brand of Shaw Industries, has released its 2024 new product introductions. According to the brand, its new additions focus on true consumer solutions, with products designed to meet homeowners’ most-desired performance benefits and messaging tested and proven to succeed at retail.

The 2024 starting lineup includes:

COREtec Tile

COREtec Tile meets market demand for tile visuals with an average of 50% savings on installation time and costs, according to COREtec. The COREtec Tile collection is designed to address market pain points with a consumer-first mindset and innovative solution to traditional tile.

“Tile and stone products have always suffered from difficult, expensive installations, a lack of comfort underfoot and poor durability,” said Nicki Rayburn, vice president of COREtec. “That’s where COREtec Tile comes in. With easy and fast, grout-free installations, uncompromising beauty, proven comfort and enhanced chip and crack resistance, these floors provide retailers a great opportunity to offer homeowners tile visuals without all the drawbacks of traditional tile. This is tile, the COREtec way.”S

Seventeen new 12 x 24 COREtec Tile products are available in SPC, WPC and mineral core platforms. Styles are organized in a good/better/best collection strategy with simplified pricing and an easy, one-stop merchandising experience. This consumer- and RSA-friendly program is designed to help turn more jobs with less skilled labor and help customers achieve the look of tile and stone without the hassle, disruption and mess that comes with a traditional tile installation.

COREtec Soft Step

New visuals and plank formats in 2024 offer the same success story: 70% quieter, 46% warmer and made from recycled materials.

In response to market success, COREtec is expanding its portfolio of products featuring its attached Soft Step underlayment. This key brand innovation and best-selling 2023 product introduction is featured on COREtec Originals (WPC) styles. WPC meets many consumer demands—offering durability, comfort and easy cleaning—and Soft Step underlayment addresses hidden purchasing drivers related to sound, warmth and eco-friendliness.

“With its warmth and sound absorption properties, Soft Step boosts the peace and tranquility of a home and we wanted to reinforce that story with our new 2024 color introductions,” explained Alex Moody, product designer for COREtec. “I think we’ve done just that. The new visuals are subdued and calming. The coloration is soothing, and the texturing is light. All in all, we’ve created products that exude comfort in both function and style.”

Nine new COREtec Originals (WPC) styles featuring the attached Soft Step underlayment are available. Four of the new styles come in a 7 x 48 plank size, while the other five are a larger 7 x 60 platform.

COREtec Originals (WPC)

To increase speed, agility and availability for retailers and homeowners, COREtec has implemented a proactive strategy designed to mitigate potential global and economic supply risks while adding new products—with available inventory—to its WPC portfolio. WPC delivers on nearly 90% of the benefits that drive consumer purchasing decisions, according to COREtec, and can help retailers differentiate their offerings and increase their profit margins with an upgrade from SPC to offer their customers.

Twenty one additional COREtec Originals (WPC) styles featuring the brand’s signature cork underlayment are available in 2024. New styles capitalize on the current design trend of refurbishing and reimagining vintage décor to embrace charms of the past and fuse them with modern, natural looks.

COREtec is confident that by diversifying its operations, kickstarting production and introducing new on-trend styles, it can provide retailers with better service and homeowners with more access to floors that meet their needs.

To view COREtec’s new styles in more detail, explore the 2024 COREtec eBook.