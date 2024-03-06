Spartan Surfaces welcomes Chris Mason

Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces has welcomed Chris Mason to the business development team focusing on the state of Maryland. Mason brings nearly 20 years servicing Baltimore and the surrounding areas. In his new role, he will continue to call on valued clients while leveraging longstanding contractor relationships to ensure successful output for the client.

“At Spartan we always say that we are not in the flooring business; we are in the relationship business,” said Danny Boyle, director of business development. “It’s clear to me that Chris lives by the same mindset. He has established himself as a powerhouse in the Baltimore marketplace by developing strong partnerships with his clients through service and friendship. We are excited to welcome him to the team and we know we are that much better having him here.”

Mason added: “I’m super excited to join Spartan. They’re energetic, passionate and they bring a level of energy to the job that re-energizes the market. This is going to be fun!”