Kono Blackburn joins Spartan Surfaces

Calif.— Spartan Surfaces welcomed Kono Blackburn in Southern California as its healthcare lead. Blackburn, with extensive experience in engaging end user and designer clients, assumes a strategic role focused on delivering innovative flooring solutions tailored specifically for healthcare environments.

“Kono Blackburn’s appointment underscores our dedication to providing specialized flooring for the healthcare facilities,” stated Mike Blasek, VP of sales. “Her experience will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to influence spaces that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued end users and design clients.”

When asked about the shift, Kono Blackburn said, “Everyone at Spartan seems to be working toward the same goal of driving business and building relationships to provide solutions to the customer. The products speak for themselves and offer (especially in healthcare) a solution for every application, which is amazing.”