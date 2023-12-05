Kono Blackburn joins Spartan Surfaces

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsKono Blackburn joins Spartan Surfaces
Kono Blackburn
Kono Blackburn

Calif.—Spartan Surfaces welcomed Kono Blackburn in Southern California as its healthcare lead. Blackburn, with extensive experience in engaging end user and designer clients, assumes a strategic role focused on delivering innovative flooring solutions tailored specifically for healthcare environments.

“Kono Blackburn’s appointment underscores our dedication to providing specialized flooring for the healthcare facilities,” stated Mike Blasek, VP of sales. “Her experience will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to influence spaces that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued end users and design clients.”

When asked about the shift, Kono Blackburn said, “Everyone at Spartan seems to be working toward the same goal of driving business and building relationships to provide solutions to the customer. The products speak for themselves and offer (especially in healthcare) a solution for every application, which is amazing.”

Previous article
NWFA completes 74th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NWFA completes 74th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.–The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 74th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Focus on what you do have

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/bYg5573Dtto Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

Flooring industry supports worthy causes

Ken Ryan - 0
The term cause-related marketing was reportedly first coined by American Express when it launched a marketing program to assist with the renovation costs of...
Read more
News

Torlys names Jeano Bejjani vice president of marketing

FCNews Staff - 0
Toronto, Ontario—Torlys continues to expand its leadership team with the appointment of Jeano Bejjani to the position of vice president of marketing. Bejjani's strategic acumen,...
Read more
Featured Post

Waterproof: Protecting specialty dealers’ profit margins

Reginald Tucker - 0
The intense level of competition in the waterproof flooring segment—particularly the LVP/SPC/rigid core category—has resulted in aggressive pricing strategies to build market share. This...
Read more
Featured Company

Lauzon bets on hard maple

Reginald Tucker - 0
There’s no doubt that European oak and domestic red and white oak species have seen high levels of demand over the past few years....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X