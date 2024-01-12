CCA Global University exceeds training expectations

By FCNews Staff
CCA Global University exceeds training expectations

Installation Excellence ProgramManchester, N.H.—CCA Global University kicks off 2024 by exceeding expectations in its new Installation Excellence Program. In 2023, the in-house training arm of CCA Global Partners completed floor installation education for 320 individuals, in 23 cities across the United States and Canada.

CCA Global Partners launched the Installation Excellence Program last year in response to one of the flooring industry’s most challenging issues—finding and retaining qualified installers. The member-exclusive initiative—launched in conjunction with industry vet Robert Varden—helps members train and recruit flooring installers.

“We are on day one of our two-day training with Robert Varden,” said Dean Kelly of Carpet Baggers Carpet One in Charleston. “I can tell you right away this is the best installation training—possibly of any training—we have received. I thought CCA hit a home run when they announced they had brought [Robert] on, but after 3/4 of day one behind us, I can say the bases were loaded—Grand Slam. The money you spend on training is a small investment into making your crews more professional, and better, and think of all the money you will save in replacing jobs because now they won’t need to be replaced. Thanks to CCA and Robert for a job well done.”

Constant enhancements to the program included providing members with access to a dedicated recruitment team focused on non-traditional search methods to find qualified local flooring installers.

“The sheer volume of installers trained in our first year exceeded our expectations,” said Nicole Harding, vice president of CCA Global University. “These are men and women that are honing their important skill set to make a difference for our customers. Another reason for the program’s success was we conducted the training right in our member’s warehouses on location so they were part of the action and learning. We know that the installation crisis will not be solved with one project or initiative. It requires many tactics. But with our Installation Excellence Program we offer support, recruitment, guidance, and of course, training. We are thrilled at the results so far and look forward to helping train record numbers of installers in 2024.”

