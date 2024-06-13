Cali to open new distribution center in Pacific Northwest

By FCNews Staff
CALI distribution centerTacoma, Wash.—Cali is set to open a new distribution center in the Pacific Northwest, scheduled for July. Cali said this marks a significant expansion in its commitment to provide flooring, composite decking and other home design collections—all with greater efficiency and reach.

“We are thrilled to expand our operations in the Pacific Northwest,” said Eugene Garcia, COO at Cali. “This new distribution center will allow us to better serve our customers with increased efficiency and a world class service experience.”

Located here, the new 50,000-square-foot facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology to streamline inventory management and improve delivery times. The center’s strategic location will enable Cali to better serve customers throughout the region, aiming to provide quicker access to Cali products.

The Cali distribution center is expected to create new jobs, including positions in logistics, warehouse management and customer service. According to the company, this expansion not only demonstrates Cali’s growth but also its commitment to supporting the local economy.

“Our new distribution center is a testament to our commitment to ensure best-in-class product availability,” said Alex Brodkin, VP of product and sourcing. “Shortening the distance between our products and customers ensures better service and reduces the impact of our transportation.”

