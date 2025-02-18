Cali expands Pacifica laminate collection

San Diego—Cali introduced four new colors to the Pacifica luxury laminate collection, expanding its most accessible waterproof laminate flooring line. As the “Good” option in Cali’s “Good, Better, Best” luxury laminate lineup, Pacifica delivers premium durability and easy maintenance, now available in 11 total colors.

“Pacifica continues to be one of our most popular laminate collections because it delivers what homeowners need—great looks, durability and an incredible price point,” said Cali CEO, Doug Jackson. “With these four new colors, customers have even more ways to create the perfect space with floors that stand up to real life.”

Pacifica’s four new colors offer fresh, versatile options designed to complement any home style:

Walnut Shell – Light latte color with a sleek oak grain

Estuary Oak – Soothing brown ash tones and a smooth grain

Surfwood – Subtle toffee tan that gives rooms a grounded feel

Grayfish – Cool, marine gray with a clean wood grain

Measuring 47 13/16 long and 7 11/16 wide, Pacifica planks are designed to give busy homes practical upgrades, blending authentic wood textures with advanced durability, including:

100% waterproof planks stand up to spills and moisture.

AC4-rated wear protection ensures superior scratch resistance.

A DIY-friendly drop-lock system allows for fast, easy installations.

2mm attached padding reduces noise and adds underfoot comfort.

An eco-friendly design incorporates natural and recycled materials for a more sustainable choice.

NALFA and FloorScore certification ensures a trusted construction and healthier indoor air quality.

This collection is backed by a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.

WATCH VIDEO: See Cali’s Pacifica collection up close.