Ecore expands performance vinyl tile line with natural hues

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore, a company that transforms reclaimed materials into high-performance products, has added four new colors to its award-winning Heritage Motivate performance vinyl tile (PVT) line. These new shades—Elk Ridge, Saddleback, Golden Ridge and Sugarloaf—draw inspiration from the clean, natural beauty of beech, white oak and red oak wood finishes to offer true-to-life visuals in the surface layer. This expansion is said to keep pace with contemporary design trends and broaden the appeal of Heritage Motivate for a variety of spaces.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a palette of fresh colors to our popular Heritage Motivate product line to support the needs of our valued customers,” said Rich Willet, president of Ecore’s business unit. “By offering expanded options to meet the diverse needs of facilities everywhere, we empower our customers with even more choices, while staying true to the unparalleled quality and innovation that Ecore is known for.”

Introduced in 2022, the Heritage Motivate product is designed to be safer, quieter and more ergonomic than traditional luxury vinyl tile (LVT) products. Featuring a fiberglass reinforced two-millimeter vinyl surface layer bonded to a five-millimeter vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) base layer, the 21-mil wear layer provides commercial grade durability paired with the in-demand looks of realistic wood. With natural wood variation among the planks for an authentic woodgrain look, the product is backed by a motivate base layer to provide both safety and performance.

With an absorption of impact energy (force reduction) of 10.6% and a useful return of impact energy (energy restitution) of 66.7%, Heritage Motivate is suitable for a range of interior applications—including fitness and strength and conditioning facilities, studio and group exercise spaces, therapy and rehab centers, locker rooms, transitional zones like entryways, common areas and more.

In the International Interior Design Association (IIDA)/Hospitality Design (HD) Expo Product Design Awards, Heritage Motivate won across eight categories, showcasing Ecore’s commitment to design innovation and environmental functionality in the hospitality industry. The LOOP Design Awards honored Heritage Motivate as a winner in the building and construction fixtures product design category. In the Best in Biz Awards, Heritage Motivate received a silver award for the most environmentally friendly product of the year. The FacilitiesNet Vision Awards acknowledged Heritage Motivate’s excellence in the interior furnishings and materials category, emphasizing its contribution to efficient building operations. Lastly, the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honored Heritage Motivate for its significant contributions to sustainability and environmental impact.