Emser Tile welcomes new VP of commercial sales

By FCNews Staff
Tom Enright

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Tom Enright as vice president of commercial sales.

Enright brings several decades of invaluable experience to the role, including 25 years’ experience within the flooring industry. He most recently served as president of Kompan Americas, a leading supplier of playground and fitness equipment, a post he held for over four years.

“We are thrilled to have Tom join our team and lead our commercial business,” said Carl Delia, president and CEO, Emser Tile. “We see a lot of growth ahead for our company, and Tom will play a strategic role in leading the charge. Emser is excited to learn and grow with Tom as he drives our initiatives and objectives forward in this ever-changing market.”

Enright is a graduate of Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business and Georgia State University, where he earned an MBA.

