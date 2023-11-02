Emser launches trio of new collections

Emser Tile has launched three new collections of porcelain and ceramic tile: Pagoni, Terramor and CatchInColor.

Pagoni extruded porcelain tiles are available in four colors, two patterns and three sizes. Patterns include Ornato—a square tile that when placed in patterns of four creates a muted compass rose at the center—and Cirio, a rectangle tile featuring an earthy art deco peacock pattern. Mixing these patterns with either the solid subway or fluted tiles in the collection creates seamless sophistication in any space.

Next up is Terramor, a subtle yet luxurious glazed porcelain tile collection that comes in four distinct large-format sizes and five rich earth tones. The line, which features a special lazing that provides a genuine textural finish, is both classic and modern, especially when pairing the solid with the matching grooved deco tiles.

The third new collection, Catch In Color, is a glazed ceramic wall tile that’s available in nine glossy, vibrant colors and two sizes, 3 X6 and 3 X 12. An extension of Emser’s popular Catch collection, these new colors offer endless design combinations and can be used in showers, commercial and residential walls, backsplashes or a fireplace façade.

“Our team is filled with excitement about these latest collections,” said Suzanne Zurfluh, director of design and trend at Emser Tile. “Each stands out with its own beauty and creativity, presenting designers with a multitude of exciting possibilities to explore.”