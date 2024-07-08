Daltile highlights importance of ‘Made in the USA’

Dallas, Texas—In the competitive landscape in which retailers do business today, the importance of quality products that are readily available is paramount. “Made in the USA” products are uniquely positioned to serve this industry need. The Daltile brand has continuously offered customers over 80 unique Made in the USA tile collections of high quality to help retailers find success in today’s market with its own customers. Many of these products are also manufactured in one of the brands’ nine company-owned domestic production facilities.

“The Daltile brand has always had a distinct competitive advantage when it comes to fulfilling the quick-turn demands that have become the norm in the industry, given our vast quantity of Made in the USA products,” said Scott Maslowski, senior vice president of sales, Dal-Tile LLC.

Advantages of Daltile’s domestic production

“Our domestic manufacturing gives Daltile the ability to consistently provide our customers with superior reliability and availability,” Maslowski said. “Domestic production also empowers Daltile to respond very quickly to a changing marketplace and new trends, as we can accelerate the speed to market for new products. In addition, customers can have peace of mind that our manufacturing processes and final products meet the higher environmental and indoor air quality demands that U.S. regulation places on domestically produced goods.”