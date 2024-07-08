Closing keynote lineup announced for Flooring Sustainability Summit

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsClosing keynote lineup announced for Flooring Sustainability Summit

Flooring Sustainability SummitWashington, D.C.—Three closing keynote speakers have been announced for the 2024 Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place July 17-18 here. Attendees will spend day two of the summit at the U.S Capitol visitor center to be briefed by leading authorities on federal procurement, standardization and architect and design initiatives. “We are thrilled to announce the closing keynote speakers for the event, each bringing a unique and invaluable perspective to our discussions,” said Amlan Mukherjee, strategic consultant for the Flooring Sustainability Summit. “We look forward to the many actionable insights these briefings will provide our flooring industry leaders.”

Jeff Grove – ASTM International on standardization

As vice president of global policy, cooperation and communications, Grove formulates public policy and collaboration strategies engaging the business community, policymakers and trade negotiators. He represents ASTM International in regulatory dialogues, serves on the U.S. Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Standards and Technical Trade Barriers and chairs the American National Standards Institute’s National Policy Advisory Group. Grove previously directed the House Committee on Science Subcommittee on Technology, where his portfolio included legislation involving technical standards and trade, manufacturing and industrial competitiveness and oversight of international scientific and technical cooperation agreements.

Sarah Templin – Gensler on A&D initiatives

As the sustainable materials specialist for Gensler’s office here and manager of the Gensler Product Sustainability Standards, Templin supports initiatives that bolster the firm’s commitment to reducing environmental impact. Templin collaborates with architecture firms, global technology businesses, textile innovators and product-focused companies across the home goods sector to improve product sustainability for the circular economy. Her research has centered on an examination of sustainable solutions in traditional craft techniques and scaling them for the constraints of contemporary manufacturing.

Elliot Doomes – U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on federal procurement

Serving as commissioner of the Public Building Service, Doomes manages the nationwide asset management, design, construction, leasing, building management and disposal of approximately 360 million square feet of government-owned and leased space across the United States. Doomes’ passage of the federal and District of Columbia Real Property Act of 2006 executed a complicated land exchange between the District of Columbia, GSA, the National Park Service and the Architect of the Capitol that has enabled hundreds of millions of dollars of economic development within the District of Columbia.

These briefings will conclude a packed program of expert-led panel sessions and interactive workshops designed to increase dialogue across a broad group of flooring industry stakeholders, with the common goal of advancing sustainable building practices.

Program details and registration information can be found at FlooringSummit.com. Limited spaces remain available.

Previous article
Daltile highlights importance of ‘Made in the USA’
Next article
i4F wins court ruling against Jingtian

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett Hospitality unveils Moth Effect carpet tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—With the goal of reclaiming the beauty in abandoned spaces and uncovering the perfect imperfections of the creatures within them, Tarkett Hospitality has announced...
Read more
News

Next Generation added to EF Contract’s carpet portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Inspired by the intersection of natural materiality and masonry, Next Generation is EF Contract’s latest modular carpet tile for specification in commercial interiors. Next...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile wins Best Place to Work in Kentucky award

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a provider of high-quality tile and stone products, has received its ninth consecutive Best Places to Work in Kentucky award. This...
Read more
News

FEI Group announces formation of new advisory board

FCNews Staff - 0
Greensboro, Ga.—FEI Group has announced the formation of a new advisory board as part of its ongoing organizational development. This move is said to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Let the salesperson be responsible

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orrxzJkKveE Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Carpet

Trends 2024: Carpet

Ken Ryan - 0
What’s selling today isn’t your grandmother’s carpet. In fact, today’s carpet options offer the best of both worlds in flooring—luxurious design options (think color,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X