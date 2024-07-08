i4F wins court ruling against Jingtian

China— i4F , a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has successfully obtained payment following legal proceedings against Chuzhou Jingtian New Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (Jingtian) here. This follows evidence presented before the Chuzhou Intermediate People’s Court that the company owed i4F amounts for unpaid royalties due on volumes of products incorporating i4F patented technologies.

i4F successfully obtained an asset preservation ruling from Chuzhou Intermediate People’s Court on various assets belonging to Jingtian. The court also ordered Jingtian to pay i4F, in which the payment was made to obtain the release of the asset preservation order.

i4F said it is satisfied that these proceedings validate the strength of the Chinese legal system to obtain fair rulings as well as decisions relating to royalty claims in China. This validation coupled with the multiple compliance actions underway in various jurisdictions reinforces i4F’s drive to ensure licensee’s compliance. This includes the payment of royalties for all products utilizing i4F patented technologies.