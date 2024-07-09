Trends 2024: Carpet

By Ken Ryan
What’s selling today isn’t your grandmother’s carpet. In fact, today’s carpet options offer the best of both worlds in flooring—luxurious design options (think color, pattern and texture) with superior durability, sustainability and waterproof and stain resistance.

Shaped by technological advancements and design innovation, today’s soft surface offerings of intricate patterns and designs is a far cry from the wall-to-wall beige offerings of a bygone era.

  1. Cohesive interiors

The growth of hard surfaces largely relegated carpet to bedrooms. But the soft surface industry is fighting back with offerings that coordinate with hard surface looks. Mill executives say consumers are increasingly focused on creating cohesive interiors, internationally matching the fabrics, window treatments and other elements in the home, including carpet. “The desire to infuse decorative pattern and add a sense of layered luxury throughout the home continues to be in high demand,” said Christine Zampaglione, senior marketing director for Stanton.

carpet
The newest DW Select offering boasts a multilevel cut loop (MLCL) basketweave pattern in neutral tones, creating a seamless addition to any space.
  1. Bold patterns and colors

The big talk at Surfaces among carpet mills was the emphasis on color. In 2024, bold patterns and vibrant colors are making a statement in carpet design—from geometric shapes to abstract motifs. Bold colors like deep blues, rich greens and warm oranges are being embraced to add personality and character to living spaces.

Flawless craftsmanship and an inspired palette best de- scribe this dense nylon from Karastan’s Kashmere XTRA collection. This LCL patterned carpet is offered in 10 colors, including beige/red.
  1. Pet-proof portfolios

According to the American Pet Products Association, 70% of American households own a pet, up from 56% in 1988. Carpet mills have responded with a slew of pet-proof portfolios that are safe for all family members, including pets. Solution-dyed polyesters and, to a lesser extent, cationic-based solution-dyed nylons are flourishing as they provide long-lasting durability against pet stains.

Shaw’s Pet Perfect carpets provide complete fiber-to-foundation protection from spills and odor-causing pet accidents through LifeGuard Spill-Proof technology. Styles like Sincere Focus feature light, organic hues and lively, unbroken visuals.
  1. Custom rugs, runners come of age

With the share of carpet shrinking in the home, today’s broadloom styles are increasingly being used to make stair runners, hallway runners and, of course, rugs in custom sizes and shapes. What’s more, area rugs and runners are showing up in higher-traffic areas as well. Stair runners offer a soft aesthetic as well as the added functionality of improved traction on stairs. Additionally, living or family rooms are often furnished with rugs for added comfort. These rugs provide homeowners with a convenient means of altering the aesthetics of their space without replacing the entire floor.

carpet
In a nod to the growth of custom rug programs, Stanton Carpet introduced the Stanton Rug Company. The display houses 105 pre-made rugs, many hand- loomed and all hand-serged—in sizes ranging from 6 x 9 to 10 x 14.
