ECOsurfaces launches Valera RXT

Lancaster, Pa.—ECOsurfaces, powered by Ecore International, introduced its latest collection in the Rx line: Valera RXT. The rubber-backed performance flooring solution is designed for commercial spaces—including healthcare, corporate, education, hospitality and senior care settings.

Designed in a wood visual plank format, this collection features a 2mm vinyl surface layer fusion bonded to 3mm vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) base layer—all while using Ecore’s patented itsTRU technology, a proprietary manufacturing process that takes VCR and fusion bonds it to a variety of other surface materials with heat and pressure.

This process creates an NRG Factor, where the base layer or “muscle” works to absorb force while giving energy back to the body. The surface’s innovative VCR backing provides a force reduction of 6% and an energy restitution of 69.4% intended to achieve optimal safety and performance. ItsTRU Technology is meant to provide versatile design aesthetics with the performance and durability demanded in commercial settings.

“The introduction of Valera RXT for the RX line brings exciting opportunities to expend into different verticals due to composition, performance and pricing,” said Sean Swanson, vice president of growth and strategy. “This cutting-edge product line is strategically engineered to offer unparalleled commercial-grade durability with unbeatable comfort underfoot, thanks to Ecore’s itsTRU technology.”

Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, Valera RXT features a natural wood variation among planks for an authentic woodgrain look and is available in 12 different colors.

All ECOsurfaces products are manufactured in the U.S. with domestic and global content. The new Valera RXT flooring is also available in standard planks.