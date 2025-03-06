ECOsurfaces launches Valera RXT

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsECOsurfaces launches Valera RXT

Valera RXTLancaster, Pa.—ECOsurfaces, powered by Ecore International, introduced its latest collection in the Rx line: Valera RXT. The rubber-backed performance flooring solution is designed for commercial spaces—including healthcare, corporate, education, hospitality and senior care settings.

Designed in a wood visual plank format, this collection features a 2mm vinyl surface layer fusion bonded to 3mm vulcanized composition rubber (VCR) base layer—all while using Ecore’s patented itsTRU technology, a proprietary manufacturing process that takes VCR and fusion bonds it to a variety of other surface materials with heat and pressure.

This process creates an NRG Factor, where the base layer or “muscle” works to absorb force while giving energy back to the body. The surface’s innovative VCR backing provides a force reduction of 6% and an energy restitution of 69.4% intended to achieve optimal safety and performance. ItsTRU Technology is meant to provide versatile design aesthetics with the performance and durability demanded in commercial settings.

“The introduction of Valera RXT for the RX line brings exciting opportunities to expend into different verticals due to composition, performance and pricing,” said Sean Swanson, vice president of growth and strategy. “This cutting-edge product line is strategically engineered to offer unparalleled commercial-grade durability with unbeatable comfort underfoot, thanks to Ecore’s itsTRU technology.”

Designed for easy installation and low maintenance, Valera RXT features a natural wood variation among planks for an authentic woodgrain look and is available in 12 different colors.

All ECOsurfaces products are manufactured in the U.S. with domestic and global content. The new Valera RXT flooring is also available in standard planks.

Previous article
Novalis supports victims of California wildfires
Next article
Emerging brands making waves

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

TISE opens call for 2026 presentations

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE) opened submissions for presenters at the 2026 conference. The conference is set to be held from January 27-29,...
Read more
News

Tarkett rated A Level by CDP

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced it has been rated A level by CDP—a global non-profit...
Read more
Featured Post

Emerging brands making waves

Reginald Tucker - 0
They might not be household names, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have the potential to make a greater mark on the U.S. market...
Read more
News

Novalis supports victims of California wildfires

FCNews Staff - 0
Calif.—In response to the devastating wildfires here, Novalis Innovative Flooring has contributed a significant donation to aid in relief and recovery efforts. Partnering with...
Read more
News

Karndean continues partnership with Ty Pennington

FCNews Staff - 0
Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has continued its partnership with Ty Pennington—a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on ABC—this year, inspired...
Read more
Commercial

Fuse Alliance honors excellence, innovation at annual conference

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Fuse Alliance, a leading network of commercial flooring contractors, recently announced the recipients of its prestigious annual awards at the "Innovate to Elevate"...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X