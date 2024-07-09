Tuesday Tips: Let the salesperson be responsible

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings discusses how it’s the salesperson’s responsibility to execute a given deal. It is critical, long term, that through teaching and training you develop the skills and capabilities of a salesperson so they can land those deals and take responsibility—not take that responsibility away from them.