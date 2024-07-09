Tuesday Tips: Let the salesperson be responsible

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Let the salesperson be responsible

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings discusses how it’s the salesperson’s responsibility to execute a given deal. It is critical, long term, that through teaching and training you develop the skills and capabilities of a salesperson so they can land those deals and take responsibility—not take that responsibility away from them.

Previous article
Trends 2024: Carpet
Next article
FEI Group announces formation of new advisory board

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett Hospitality unveils Moth Effect carpet tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—With the goal of reclaiming the beauty in abandoned spaces and uncovering the perfect imperfections of the creatures within them, Tarkett Hospitality has announced...
Read more
News

Next Generation added to EF Contract’s carpet portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Inspired by the intersection of natural materiality and masonry, Next Generation is EF Contract’s latest modular carpet tile for specification in commercial interiors. Next...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile wins Best Place to Work in Kentucky award

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a provider of high-quality tile and stone products, has received its ninth consecutive Best Places to Work in Kentucky award. This...
Read more
News

FEI Group announces formation of new advisory board

FCNews Staff - 0
Greensboro, Ga.—FEI Group has announced the formation of a new advisory board as part of its ongoing organizational development. This move is said to...
Read more
Carpet

Trends 2024: Carpet

Ken Ryan - 0
What’s selling today isn’t your grandmother’s carpet. In fact, today’s carpet options offer the best of both worlds in flooring—luxurious design options (think color,...
Read more
News

i4F wins court ruling against Jingtian

FCNews Staff - 0
China—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, has successfully obtained payment following legal proceedings against Chuzhou Jingtian New...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X