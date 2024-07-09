FEI Group announces formation of new advisory board

By FCNews Staff
advisory boardGreensboro, Ga.—FEI Group has announced the formation of a new advisory board as part of its ongoing organizational development. This move is said to be a strategic effort to enhance leadership and support within the company, particularly in a marketplace that is rapidly evolving. The advisory board is expected to provide guidance and support to FEI Group’s executive team as it continues to drive the company forward in the interior and exterior finishes industry.

“The Advisory Board members bring specialized knowledge that will help the FEI community navigate complex challenges and seize new opportunities,” said Amie Foster, vice president of flooring. “Their expertise, guidance and strategic input is invaluable as we identify key initiatives to take us into 2025 and beyond.”

This announcement comes just ahead of the board’s annual meeting, which will be held July 15-17 at the Ritz-Carlton, Reynolds on Lake Oconee here.

The advisory board members are Buddy Billingsley, Wisenbaker Builder Services; Brian Givens, Capital Carpets; Kimberly Rooney, Priority Floors; Denny Thostrud, AFB Floors; Barry Crowder, Classic Floors; Tim Blanchard, Design Source Flooring; Matt Routzon, Guy’s Flooring; and Dustin Weisenburger, Drexel Interiors.

“The formation of the advisory board is part of FEI Group’s broader efforts to maintain its leadership position and continue delivering value to its members and supply partners,” said Buddy Billingsley, flooring product manager for Wiesenbaker Builder Services. “The group will play a crucial role in supporting FEI’s growth and ensuring the continuation of its legacy of excellence.”

