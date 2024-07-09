Louisville Tile wins Best Place to Work in Kentucky award

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a provider of high-quality tile and stone products, has received its ninth consecutive Best Places to Work in Kentucky award. This achievement showcases Louisville Tile’s commitment as a company to prioritize employee well-being and foster a thriving workplace culture.

The Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards program, conducted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM), recognizes companies that demonstrate a commitment to creating positive and productive work environments.

Louisville Tile ranked 14th in the medium category (companies with 150-499 employees), which the company said is a testament to its unwavering dedication to its valued workforce.

“Our award-winning culture at Louisville Tile thrives on continuous evolution, and this year, we’ve placed a special emphasis on peer-to-peer recognition for exceptional efforts,” said Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer. “Over the past twelve months, our team has exchanged over 800 shout-outs for outstanding performance via our HR system feed. This incredible engagement isn’t just numbers—it’s a daily reminder of why Louisville Tile is such an inspiring place to work. It’s 800 reasons why our employees feel motivated every morning.”

Louisville Tile said it believes a happy and engaged workforce is the key to success. The company’s continued success is driven by the passion, innovation and expertise of its talented team.

Currently, Louisville Tile has 16 branches servicing nine states: Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan.