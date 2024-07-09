Next Generation added to EF Contract’s carpet portfolio

Dalton—Inspired by the intersection of natural materiality and masonry, Next Generation is EF Contract’s latest modular carpet tile for specification in commercial interiors. Next Generation was designed to expand the pool of options for budget-friendly soft flooring, injecting warmth into contract spaces through fabricated stone visuals.

“Next Generation represents our ongoing commitment to design and manufacturing of commercial carpet with engaging visuals for all projects and price points,” said Marie Moore, director of design at EF Contract. “We wanted to reflect one of the current movements we’re now seeing where worn and rugged finishes are being re-envisioned as modern, suitable textures for commercial architecture and design that pull everything together.”

Trustworthy and Interchangeable make up the collection’s two coordinating 18 x 36 modular carpet plank styles. Both products are available for specification in 10 colorways comprised of muted neutrals in warm and cool grays, beiges and blue and green accents. Trustworthy echoes the patina of aged bricks in a geometric, blocky pattern. Interchangeable channels stucco and other stained porous concrete visuals for a more uniform, all-over textural pattern. Both styles celebrate the blend of nature with the art of masonry and can be specified individually or together as a cohesive flooring system.

The Next Generation collection is manufactured domestically using EF Contract’s solution-dyed PET fiber—resulting in vibrant, high-definition color that is resistant to fading, staining and bleach. The patterns that make up Trustworthy and Interchangeable are inherently vivid and durable thanks to this fiber, which delivers both aesthetics and quality construction. Next Generation styles come standard on Nexus modular backing and were designed to coordinate with EF Contract’s full portfolio of products, including LVT and Kinetex textile composite flooring.