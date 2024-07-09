Tarkett Hospitality unveils Moth Effect carpet tile collection

Dalton—With the goal of reclaiming the beauty in abandoned spaces and uncovering the perfect imperfections of the creatures within them, Tarkett Hospitality has announced the Moth Effect collection of modular carpet tile, which is comprised of nine unique visuals inspired by the detailed patterns of various moth species. The intricacy of a moth’s wings emphasizes nature’s subtleties and informs this collection’s offerings, combined with a variety of tile sizes, backing options and colorways that easily coordinate to both personalize and maximize the potential of any layout.

“We believe there’s always an opportunity to find a spark of creativity in the most unlikely places,” said Amber Osiecki, creative director for Tarkett Hospitality at Tarkett. “The idea that a moth drawn to light can find a forgotten space full of beauty is something that immediately spoke to us when conceptualizing the Moth Effect collection. We wanted to build artistically on the success of our tufted carpet tile that still provides our commitment to sustainability and continues to make new installations, design refreshes and replacements both easier and more efficient.”

The Tarkett human-conscious design approach also applies the “second chances” principle to sourcing recycled content for the Moth Effect collection. By using 41% post-consumer recycled PVB from car windshields and architectural glass from buildings to create the ethos modular carpet backing, these solutions are intended to support Tarkett’s commitment to create a circular economy.

Directly influencing the visual details showcased, the moth-specific patterns can easily be mixed within the same finished surface for expanded creativity and customization:

Leopard moth (Zeuzera pyrina): Visually pulls from both the moth silhouette as well as the protective rosettes on the wings, an ideal pattern for spaces that prioritize movement, engagement or a timeless design.

Visually pulls from both the moth silhouette as well as the protective rosettes on the wings, an ideal pattern for spaces that prioritize movement, engagement or a timeless design. Looper moth (Autographa precationis): Uses the wing outline as the central shape in a readily identifiable, nature-inspired look that harmonizes with a myriad of aesthetics.

Owl moth (Brahmaea wallichii): Takes inspiration from the characteristic sequence of stripes across the body of the species, lending interest and rhythmic artistry with a strong sense of comfort.

Peppered moth (Biston betularia): Highlights directional color and linear movement, without overwhelming the harmonious balance of overall spaces or pathways.

Sphinx moth (Sphingidae): Captures the recognizable formation of stripes to create a consistent anddynamic woven appearance that can handle active locales.

Zebra moth (Conchylodes ovulalis): Provides familiar energy and complexity through overlapping diamonds and intersecting diagonal lines, producing an artistic argyle motif that anchors a creative yet classic vibe.

Tiger moth, tiger moth II and tiger moth texture (Arctiidae): Patterns that add intricacy and natural geometry to any space, ideal for unique and engaging installations that combine multiple scales.

Customers may select from two advanced backing systems—ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology and Flex-Aire Cushion Modular—to better suit the specific performance needs of a space.