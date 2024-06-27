Tarkett launches Quiet Edit carpet tile

By FCNews Staff
Quiet EditSolon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett has launched a carpet tile collection inspired by the aesthetic of repurposed materials. The Quiet Edit collection is a high-performance solution for greeting areas, lobbies, meeting rooms or spaces used to meet, work and learn.

“Reflection often leads toward tranquil transformation—a sense of purpose,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design at Tarkett North America. “As we considered our textile material choices for the future of our environment, we created Quiet Edit with a subtle, simple aesthetic that aims to quiet the senses.”

With four styles available in 24 x 24 tiles and 10 color options each, the Quiet Edit collection can upgrade commercial spaces with softened and well-worn aesthetics:

  • Transcend Edit is designed to deliver a sophisticated, refined look with small-scale brushed linear striations.
  • Transmute Edit provides larger-scale brushed linear ombre striations that drift to the center and gradually transition from dark to light, creating a focal point for any room.
  • Transpire Edit offers small-scale organic grid lines for a visually appealing and calming effect, while linear patterning provides a sense of order and symmetry—a combination that breaks up large expanses in order to make spaces more dynamic.
  • Transport Edit combines larger-scale organic grid and brick-like shapes with linear elements to add complexity to a design, while aiming to evoke a warm, inviting atmosphere.

“With modern and nuanced interpretations of classic patterning, Quiet Edit offers a mindful approach to designing interior spaces by merging newly interpreted materials with enduring beauty and performance,” Simmons said.

True to Tarkett’s holistic approach to sustainability, Quiet Edit modular tiles are available on ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology—a Cradle-to-Cradle Certified Silver, non-PVC backing that prevents moisture, pH and previous adhesives from affecting the floor installation—or on Flex-Aire Modular Cushion, which contains recycled content while providing notable acoustic performance, appearance retention and moisture management. Quiet Edit is also ortho-phthalate-free and part of ReStart—Tarkett’s flooring take-back and recycling program.

The collection is made with Dynex SD cationic nylon, Tarkett’s proprietary branded yarn that provides resistance against most staining agents. For even greater protection, Dynex SD is treated with Eco-Ensure—an anti-soil chemistry with a C2C material health certificate. This fluorine-free soil protection technology lowers the cost of maintenance and creates healthier spaces by promoting better indoor air quality with low-VOC emissions.

For easy design and color coordination, Quiet Edit is available on Tarkett’s BrillianceSMDigital Color System, placing the entire Tarkett Solution SPECtrum at designers’ fingertips. Within the digital tool, designers can save favorite surfaces to project boards, visualize it in a space and order samples.

