Custom Building Products partners with William Bird, NRF

By FCNews Staff
Atlanta—Custom Building Products, Inc., a provider of flooring preparation and tile and stone installation systems, has partnered with William Bird and NRF, two of the largest flooring distributors in the United States. Effective immediately, Custom Building Products will supply its CustomTech brand of flooring preparation products to enhance the offerings available through William Bird and NRF.

“These partnerships mark a significant milestone for Custom Building Products as we expand our footprint in the flooring distribution sector,” said James McConnell, division vice president of sales for Custom Building Products. “William Bird and NRF are respected leaders in the industry and we are excited to collaborate with them to bring our innovative CustomTech solutions to a broader audience.”

Key points:

  • Custom Building Products, Inc.: Founded in 1962, Custom Building Products has built a reputation for excellence in manufacturing high-quality products and complete installation systems for the tile and stone industry. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability and customer service, Custom Building Products aims to lead the market with its advanced installation systems and flooring preparation solutions.
  • CustomTech Brand: CustomTech, a brand under Custom Building Products, is known for its cutting-edge flooring preparation products that optimize performance and durability. From self-leveling underlayments, primers and floor patches to moisture mitigation systems, CustomTech products are engineered to meet the stringent demands of modern flooring installations.
  • William Bird and NRF: William Bird and NRF are recognized as premier distributors of flooring products in the United States, serving a diverse customer base with a wide range of flooring solutions. Its extensive network and industry expertise make them ideal partners to introduce CustomTech products to a wider market. 

“We are thrilled to partner with William Bird and NRF to bring CustomTech solutions to their customers,” said Bill Rice, Northeast regional sales manager at Custom Building Products. “Together, we are poised to deliver unmatched value and service, enhancing the capabilities of flooring professionals across the country.”

