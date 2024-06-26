Suzanne Folsom, Tom Wroe join Ecore board of directors

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore Int’l, a leader in recycled rubber flooring products, appointed Suzanne Folsom and Tom Wroe to its board of directors. With extensive domestic and international business management backgrounds, Folsom and Wroe significantly bolster the board’s expertise and leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome [Folsom] and [Wroe] to the Ecore board of directors,” said Arthur Dodge III, CEO and president of Ecore International. “Their extensive experience and proven leadership in global business operations will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth at Ecore.”

Folsom is an experienced independent director, C-suite executive and influential business leader with a global perspective. Having worked across all seven continents, she is an internationally recognized corporate governance expert with deep expertise in a number of transformational business subjects—including enterprise risk management, cyber security, securities, crisis management, government affairs and global public policy.

Key corporate leadership positions for Folsom have included senior vice president and general counsel at Philip Morris International; general counsel, chief compliance officer and senior vice president of government affairs at United States Steel; and executive vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer at private equity owned ACADEMI.

In addition to the Ecore board, Folsom is a board member for the Advanced Metallurgical Group, ClearForce, Velux LLC and Global Leaders in the law sector. Wroe holds board member positions at Apex Tool Group (chairman of the board), Sensata Technologies and Chase Corporation.

With experience in M&A, organizational optimization, innovation for growth, operational excellence, Wroe has led major global technology companies for more than 20 years with Revenue in excess of $1B. His global expansion functional leadership has spanned across various sectors, including engineering, marketing and operations with high proficiency in finance. Wroe has 34 years of experience at Texas Instruments, served as CEO at both Sensata Technologies and Apex Tool Group and gained extensive private equity experience through Bain Capital.

“The Ecore mission is exciting in its solutions for the environment while providing the company with potentially explosive growth, and I look forward to being a contributor to that success,” Wroe said.

The current Ecore board of directors are CEO, Arthur Dodge; managing director, Robert Bernard; managing directors, Michael DeRosa, Jan Bergen, Suzanne Folsom, Craig Dubitsky, Gene Otto, Joe Wood and Wroe.