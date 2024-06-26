VitrA Tiles invests in wall tile production

By FCNews Staff
VitrA TilesBozüyük, Bilecik—VitrA Tiles, a leading Turkish ceramic tile exporter, has committed to a new investment aimed at producing large-sized wall tiles. The latest production line, set to be implemented at the VitrA production campus here, allows for the manufacture of wall tiles up to 2,700 millimeters wide and 105 meters long in a single firing.

This investment is part of a six month renovation project that will see VitrA Tiles manufacturing a range of different types of wall tiles. The new production line can produce thinner wall tiles measuring 30 x 90, 33 x 100 and 40 x 120 cm—with a thickness of just 7mm.

VitrA’s new Set7.0 series wall tile collection features these thinner products defined by different textures as well as mix and match versatility. The Set7.0 Emotion tiles—measuring 40 x 120 cm and 7mm thick—are designed to create an exclusive atmosphere thorugh its design and rich use of sparkling materials on a matte natural surface. In contrast, the Set7.0 Motion tiles—with geometric relief and leaf decors enhanced with a glitter effect— provide an industrial look with its 30 x 90 cm size and 7mm thickness.

“Our latest product lines combine increased tile size with reduced thickness,” said VitrA Tiles CEO, Hasan Pehlivan. “And even more importantly, our new energy-efficient, modern kiln will reduce our CO2 emissions by 2,205 tonnes annually. We’ve managed to cut our cradle-to-door footprint by up to 60% per product compared to 2018. We’ve also had this reduction verified through Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification.”

