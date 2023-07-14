William M. Bird to distribute AHF Contract Commercial Flooring

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products is partnering with William M. Bird, a top 20 distributor, to represent the company’s comprehensive commercial flooring portfolio under the AHF Contract brand.

“Aligning ourselves with strong partners in distribution like William M. Bird is essential to our growth across our business, and this is especially true for the commercial segment,” said Fred Reitz, vice president-commercial, AHF Products. “Our distribution partners offer local stock, sales, marketing, logistical support and a team that is dedicated to commercial customers.”

William M. Bird is a leading distributor of residential and commercial floor covering products in the Southeast, and proudly serves over 4,000 flooring retailers in eight states—including Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland—from its inventory in 10 locations. The William M. Bird commercial division offers flooring products and installation solutions for commercial and light commercial applications with special programs for the builder, architectural and designer communities. Moreover, the company provides full-service customer support from product recommendations, training and installation advice to sample and display solutions.

“We are proud to partner with such a well-known and respected flooring manufacturer like AHF Contract, an industry leader in quality, innovation and design,” said Gene Corvino, president, William M. Bird. “We give high marks to AHF Contract for continuing its practice of asking the marketplace what it wants and delivering products that meet this need.”

John Allen, vice president of sales at William M. Bird, concurred. “Our entire leadership and sales team is enthusiastic about this new partnership with AHF Contract. We look forward to a long relationship and believe that, together, will grow our commercial business and continue to bring profitable solutions to our valued flooring customers.”

A broad offering

The AHF Contract portfolio includes homogeneous sheet, heterogeneous sheet, inlaid heterogeneous sheet and LVT. These floors are ideal for use in healthcare, assisted living, education, corporate, hospitality, retail and other institutional interiors.

Within the new Nod to Nature contract collection, every design comes in three distinct structures: Rewilding, dry back traditional LVT; Individuality, loose lay thick LVT; and Visionary SPC rigid core. The same designs, including wood, linen, and stone visuals, are offered in multiple constructions so that the customer can select a look in the construction that best suits their needs, making it easy to find the right flooring for any contract space.

All vinyl plank and tile structures offer unique advantages that support commercial space requirements and installation preferences without sacrificing design. All offer a 20-mil commercial wear layer, as well as a 15-year commercial warranty. The coating on the plank and tile products also contains Cleantivity protection, which inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew, lowering maintenance efforts and costs.

AHF’s Vinyl Sheet line is designed for healthcare, education, and senior living – 2.0 mm gauge construction which provides a solid durable and stable floor and withstands heavy rolling loads. It is also environmentally responsible – 100% virgin vinyl, with no phthalates or heavy metals.

“Our team is ready to bring AHF Contract’s quality flooring solutions to our customers for their commercial, Main Street and property management projects,” said Larry Chandler, senior sales director, William Bird Commercial. “We are fully committed to supporting the line with deep inventory, product knowledge and marketing support.”