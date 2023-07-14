William M. Bird to distribute AHF Contract Commercial Flooring

By FCNews Staff
Home Commercial William M. Bird to distribute AHF Contract Commercial Flooring

AHF Contract’s Nod to Nature

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products is partnering with William M. Bird, a top 20 distributor, to represent the company’s comprehensive commercial flooring portfolio under the AHF Contract brand.

“Aligning ourselves with strong partners in distribution like William M. Bird is essential to our growth across our business, and this is especially true for the commercial segment,” said Fred Reitz, vice president-commercial, AHF Products. “Our distribution partners offer local stock, sales, marketing, logistical support and a team that is dedicated to commercial customers.”

William M. Bird is a leading distributor of residential and commercial floor covering products in the Southeast, and proudly serves over 4,000 flooring retailers in eight states—including Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland—from its inventory in 10 locations. The William M. Bird commercial division offers flooring products and installation solutions for commercial and light commercial applications with special programs for the builder, architectural and designer communities. Moreover, the company provides full-service customer support from product recommendations, training and installation advice to sample and display solutions.

“We are proud to partner with such a well-known and respected flooring manufacturer like AHF Contract, an industry leader in quality, innovation and design,” said Gene Corvino, president, William M. Bird. “We give high marks to AHF Contract for continuing its practice of asking the marketplace what it wants and delivering products that meet this need.”

John Allen, vice president of sales at William M. Bird, concurred. “Our entire leadership and sales team is enthusiastic about this new partnership with AHF Contract. We look forward to a long relationship and believe that, together, will grow our commercial business and continue to bring profitable solutions to our valued flooring customers.”

A broad offering

The AHF Contract portfolio includes homogeneous sheet, heterogeneous sheet, inlaid heterogeneous sheet and LVT. These floors are ideal for use in healthcare, assisted living, education, corporate, hospitality, retail and other institutional interiors.

Within the new Nod to Nature contract collection, every design comes in three distinct structures: Rewilding, dry back traditional LVT; Individuality, loose lay thick LVT; and Visionary SPC rigid core. The same designs, including wood, linen, and stone visuals, are offered in multiple constructions so that the customer can select a look in the construction that best suits their needs, making it easy to find the right flooring for any contract space.

All vinyl plank and tile structures offer unique advantages that support commercial space requirements and installation preferences without sacrificing design. All offer a 20-mil commercial wear layer, as well as a 15-year commercial warranty. The coating on the plank and tile products also contains Cleantivity protection, which inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew, lowering maintenance efforts and costs.

AHF’s Vinyl Sheet line is designed for healthcare, education, and senior living – 2.0 mm gauge construction which provides a solid durable and stable floor and withstands heavy rolling loads. It is also environmentally responsible – 100% virgin vinyl, with no phthalates or heavy metals.

“Our team is ready to bring AHF Contract’s quality flooring solutions to our customers for their commercial, Main Street and property management projects,” said Larry Chandler, senior sales director, William Bird Commercial. “We are fully committed to supporting the line with deep inventory, product knowledge and marketing support.”

 

 

Previous articleRetailers React: What’s your take on Artificial Intelligence?

RELATED ARTICLES

Commercial

AHF introduces Armstrong Flooring Natralis sheet vinyl

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.— AHF Products has introduced Armstrong Flooring Natralis Commercial Homogeneous Vinyl Sheet, a bold collection inspired by the landscapes of North America and the...
Read more
News

AHF Products comments on UFLPA act

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products has commented on the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA); specifically with how it pertains to flooring. “First and foremost, AHF...
Read more
News

Armstrong Flooring American Charm now available

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products' Armstrong Flooring American Charm Luxury Vinyl Flooring, a U.S.-made product line, is in stock and ready to ship. Both American Charm...
Read more

Must Read

Commercial

William M. Bird to distribute AHF Contract Commercial Flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products is partnering with William M. Bird, a top 20 distributor, to represent the company’s comprehensive commercial flooring portfolio under the AHF Contract...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What’s your take on Artificial Intelligence?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we...
Read more
Featured Post

Exclusive: Shaw’s Annie Cowart outlines future goals

Steve Feldman - 0
Three months ago Shaw Floors named Annie Cowart vice president of residential marketing. Annie Cowart has 20-plus years with Shaw under her belt in...
Read more
News

Shaw receives ‘Works with WELL’ mark via EcoWorx

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw has earned license to the Works with WELL mark for its EcoWorx carpet tile products available from Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Contract,...
Read more
Column

How to build a business that thrives without you

FCNews Columnist - 0
A crucial aspect of running a successful flooring business—or if you're looking to build a business from the ground up—is transitioning from an owner-dependent...
Read more
Column

Drip pricing: Does it do more harm?

FCNews Columnist - 0
In many retail businesses (flooring included), there are generally two schools of thought when it comes to advertising prices for goods and services: either...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X