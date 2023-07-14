Retailers React: What’s your take on Artificial Intelligence?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week we asked: What’s your take on Artificial Intelligence?
Here are their responses:
“Over the years, artificial intelligence has allowed us to fit more business into each hour. Because of AI, the process of every sale is expedited into less human involvement.”
—Chris Kemp, Kemp’s Dalton West Flooring Newnan, Ga.
“It’s my belief that AI will help us in the long run. We may simply be overreacting if we think it’s a net negative. We use AI to create rough drafts of content that we want to share on social media. We aren’t using it for final drafts as it’s been found to plagiarize and even make up facts. Nonetheless, AI is incredible and will get even better down the line—and exponentially faster.”
—Don Lovato, CarpetSourceUSA Albuquerque, N.M.
“We feel artificial intelligence needs to be monitored and regulated. We are not ready to unleash it—nor fully understand its damaging capabilities. We are all for slowing the rate it is being used even if it slows customer interactions down.”
—Mike Foulk, Foulk’s Flooring America Meadville, Pa.
“I am very impressed with what I have learned, so far, that AI can do. I do not believe this will be a hindrance to our business. I think all the new technology coming out will be great for business. Fresh eyes and ideas are always a good thing. Like anything else we add to our businesses, it will need to be monitored.”
—Chris Cosentino, Hadinger Flooring Naples, Fla.
“I have no experience with AI, but it will change the way things are done eventually. I need to do more research to start to predict how.”
—Ben Case, Carpet Collection Lockport, N.Y.