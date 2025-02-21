Emser Tile, Jennifer Farrell announce exclusive partnership

Los Angeles—Emser Tile announced an exclusive partnership with interior designer and television host, Jennifer Farrell. As an award-winning designer with a career spanning over two decades, Farrell has brought her signature style to countless homes and showrooms. Now, she’s lending her expertise to Emser Tile with the launch of two brand-new tile collections: Metamor and Eclissi, which will debut as part of the ‘Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell’ line.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jennifer once again,” said Kathy Greene, director of brand strategy and communications at Emser Tile. “With Metamor and Eclissi, she has crafted collections that truly resonate with today’s design trends while honoring timeless artistry. It will be exciting to showcase these collections at the International Builders’ Show in February. Jennifer’s unique perspective and deep understanding of both design and product innovation make her an ideal partner. We can’t wait for everyone to experience these stunning new collections.”

Farrell added, “I am beyond delighted to partner with Emser Tile to launch our new tile collections together. Emser is the defining brand and industry leader of the tile world, and we have had years of incredible brand partnership initiatives together. To now have this exciting opportunity to team up with Emser for this new collaboration is quite literally a dream come true.”

The Metamor and Eclissi collections are inspired by hand-crafted artisan heritage, seamlessly blending ancient influences with modern aesthetics. “Our first two collections together embrace a timeless yet forward-thinking approach to tile, celebrating craftsmanship and contemporary elegance,” Farrell explained.

The Eclissi collection is a glazed porcelain tile for both floors and walls, suitable for indoor, outdoor and pool. It is available in three colors: White, Cotto and Jet; and four shapes: Subway Tile, Cross, Star and Hex. With five size options Eclissi provides versatile design possibilities, making it ideal for creating bold, yet approachable interiors.

The Metamor collection focuses on the beauty of artisanal craftsmanship. This glazed porcelain tile is intended for commercial and residential walls, fireplace facades, pool waterlines and shower walls, and features natural-looking pitting and burnished edges for an authentic handcrafted appearance. This collection is available in four rich colors: Tikal, Copan, Itza, and Zama; and two unique shapes: Oblong Hex and rectangular format.

The Livable Luxury by Jennifer Farrell line featuring Metamor and Eclissi will be available at Emser Tile showrooms and select retailers nationwide.

Jennifer Farrell will join Emser at the International Builders’ Show (IBS), which is happening Feb. 25-27 in Las Vegas, where both collections will debut at Booth C6319.