MSI to exhibit at KBIS 2025

By FCNews Staff
KBISLas Vegas—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, will showcase its latest products at the Kitchen and Bath Show (KBIS) 2025, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 25 – 27.

“We are excited to showcase our newest products and innovations at KBIS 2025 in a newly designed booth this year,” said Al Pacheco, senior vice president of marketing at MSI. “With unmatched quality and variety, these products are perfect for any kitchen or bath.”

In a brand-new booth, MSI will feature a variety of its newest products, including new Q Premium Quartz lines such as the Bocage collection, bringing a new dimension to quartz with its unique veining patterns. On display will also be the award-winning Exotika collection, inspired by natural onyx and marble, and a wide array of on-trend fluted wall looks.

The event will provide an exclusive look at upcoming products, such as Wayne Parc and Wayne Parc Reserve, MSI’s first WPC flooring. New on-trend colors in several LVF collections will also be shown, and new hybrid rigid core flooring—the Shorecliffs Collection—will also make its debut.

