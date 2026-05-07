MSI launches Valgrande tile collection

Orange, Calif.—MSI introduced the Valgrande collection, a wood-look porcelain tile line that features TileTouch Surface Technology.

The collection combines high-definition printing with synchronized texture. MSI said the technology enhances realism by aligning visual detail with surface feel. The result is a wood-look tile designed to mimic the appearance and texture of hardwood.

“With the Valgrande Collection, we set out to redefine what’s possible in wood-look porcelain by aligning visual detail with authentic texture,” said Paulo Pereira, vice president at MSI. “TileTouch Surface Technology brings together precision graphics and synchronized texture to create a surface that looks and feels incredibly authentic, setting a new benchmark for the category.”

Valgrande offers a durable, waterproof flooring option. The collection features a 10 x 62 plank format. The size is designed to replicate the look of wide hardwood planks.

The line includes three colorways: Quercia features sandy blonde tones for a light, natural look; Sequoia offers mid-tone brown hues with warmth and character; and Clayborne delivers deeper wood tones for a more dramatic aesthetic.