MSI launches Valgrande tile collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMSI launches Valgrande tile collection

ValgrandeOrange, Calif.—MSI introduced the Valgrande collection, a wood-look porcelain tile line that features TileTouch Surface Technology.

The collection combines high-definition printing with synchronized texture. MSI said the technology enhances realism by aligning visual detail with surface feel. The result is a wood-look tile designed to mimic the appearance and texture of hardwood.

“With the Valgrande Collection, we set out to redefine what’s possible in wood-look porcelain by aligning visual detail with authentic texture,” said Paulo Pereira, vice president at MSI. “TileTouch Surface Technology brings together precision graphics and synchronized texture to create a surface that looks and feels incredibly authentic, setting a new benchmark for the category.”

Valgrande offers a durable, waterproof flooring option. The collection features a 10 x 62 plank format. The size is designed to replicate the look of wide hardwood planks.

The line includes three colorways: Quercia features sandy blonde tones for a light, natural look; Sequoia offers mid-tone brown hues with warmth and character; and Clayborne delivers deeper wood tones for a more dramatic aesthetic.

Previous article
What sustainability looks like in flooring today
Next article
MSI HR leader joins SHRM executive council

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MSI HR leader joins SHRM executive council

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI named Christopher Courneen, senior vice president of human resources, to the SHRM executive council. The council is a global advisory group focused...
Read more
Featured Post

What sustainability looks like in flooring today

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Recycled content. Biodegradable. Eco-friendly. Sustainability used to be defined by its buzzwords—pieces of a larger puzzle that had yet to take shape. There was a...
Read more
Featured Post

AHF exits sheet vinyl, shifts Lancaster facility to LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—AHF Products announced that it will cease residential sheet vinyl operations at its Lancaster facility on June 28. The move is said to...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 86th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Four Oaks, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided flooring for its 86th home. The effort supports the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.  The home...
Read more
Installation

CTEF calls for 2026 auction sponsors

FCNews Staff - 0
The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) announced its annual online auction will take place June 8-14. In anticipation, the organization is requesting material and...
Read more
Installation

Brian Preuss named president of AHSG, Commercial USA

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA named Brian Preuss president, succeeding Tony Wright. “Tony has done a great job in helping advance...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X