MSI reveals 2026 Design Trends Lookbook

By FCNews Staff
Orange, Calif.—MSI released its 2026 Design Trends Lookbook. Designed to inspire creativity, the 2026 Lookbook highlights four design trends featuring MSI’s latest and most sought-after products. Styled room scenes, product swatches and expert insights help homeowners and professionals reimagine projects using modern colors and patterns.

“Our 2026 design trends reflect how the design world continues to evolve and how those influences translate into real spaces,” said Emily Holle, director of trend and design. “We are seeing warmer neutrals layered with rich earth tones, renewed interest in classic patterns and a growing appreciation for handcrafted tile.”

The Lookbook showcases on-trend flooring, countertop and wall options for renovations and new builds:

Light and Luster

Light and Luster aims to create calm, radiant spaces through creamy off-whites, soft ivories and warm neutrals. Cozy textures, gentle curves and luminous finishes enhance light-filled interiors inspired by artisanal stone and timeless design.

MSI fluted wall tiles, including Urbanslat Flute Maple, pair with Taj Mahal-inspired AuraTaj or MarfiTaj quartz surfaces. Warm tan tones from the McCarran Herringbone Collection complete the look.

Vintage Villa

Vintage Villa blends expressive color with refined neutrals for a layered, timeless aesthetic. Plums, muted greens, slate blues and soft terracotta appear through elegant veining and geometric accents.

Calacatta Cinela quartz anchors the palette with warm cinnamon veining. Mosaic tile, such as Verdant Green Geometrica Pattern tile, adds depth and earthy contrast.

Willow Market

Willow Market delivers an airy, relaxed aesthetic with soft pastels, graceful curves and classic patterns. Floral motifs, scalloped edges and traditional tile formats bring structure, while washed blues, delicate greens and creamy marble tones create serene interiors and exteriors.

XL Rockmount Stacked Stone Atlantic Blue establishes a textured base. Exotika Biotite porcelain tile introduces subtle pastel movement. Light wood flooring like Tifton from the Everlife XL Studio Collection completes the look.

Velvet Truffle

Velvet Truffle adds depth and warmth through rich browns, creamy neutrals and classic patterns rooted in old-world charm. Wood textures and refined quartz surfaces create moody yet versatile spaces.

Umber Acoustic Wood Slat Panels and Wayne Parc Reserve luxury vinyl planks add warmth and character. Calacatta Fioressa quartz and Elbe Alabaster porcelain tile soften the palette.

