MSI reveals design trends for 2025

Orange, Calif.—MSI, a leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile and hardscaping products in North America, has revealed its design trends for 2025 in its exclusive lookbook.

The 2025 lookbook features five unique design trends created to invoke inspiration and showcase the company’s newest products. With accompanying images and design tips, the lookbook is designed to help consumers reimagine their space with on-trend colors and patterns.

“This year’s design trends offer the perfect range of design inspiration for your space,” said Emily Holle, director of trend and design. “From warm, organic tones to bolder, elegant patterns, MSI’s products are on-trend and fit a variety of styles.”

The new design trends include:

Hearth & Hue: The golden hour

Blonde is said to be taking center stage in interior design, intended to infuse spaces with a soft warmth and natural elegance. Light wood finishes, creamy textiles and rustic accents such as woven baskets and handcrafted ceramics are used to highlight these golden tones, with rich hues mauve and garnet are designed to add depth to the design.

MSI’s Acoustic Wood Panel collection, the Hip Hop collection, and its Piano collection are all designed to feature warm blondes and wood-tones.

Minted Marvel

Green is stepping into the spotlight, becoming a lifestyle rather than just a color trend. From calming mint and serene blues to vibrant citron accents, the trending green palette is said to create a refreshing atmosphere that gets balanced by crisp whites, light wood tones and marble swirling. From Q Premium Natural Quartz comes a variety of countertops with blue and green tones, such as MSI’s Calacatta Azulean and Calacatta Lapiza.

Classic Noir: A timeless twist

Soft blacks with velvety textures and intricate patterns are designed to harmonize with natural tones like soft greige and ashy beige, meant to create a sophisticated atmosphere that balances drama with warmth and comfort.

Vivid Revival: Unleash the bold!

The Vivid Revival trend is said to be transforming interiors with bright colors, bold patterns and design elements that aim to replace subtle neutrals with unapologetic flair. From colored walls to checkerboard floors and contrasts, this maximalist movement is meant to facilitate high-energy spaces.

Elevated Scale

The XL Trend is meant to redefine spaces with oversized elements that are designed emphasize openness and warmth, extending large-scale surfaces. MSI’s newest flooring aims to capture this design trend with extra-large and ultra-wide versions of on-trend wood tones—such as the McCarran Collection and the Everlife XL Studio Collection.

To learn about the MSI design trends, visit here.