Crossville unveils refined stone-inspired tile collection

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced Sociale, a new porcelain tile collection that is designed to combine sophisticated design with functionality. This collection features six natural stone-inspired options, ideal for creating refined spaces in both residential and commercial settings. Sociale is designed to elevate the aesthetic of any environment while offering durability, an ideal choice for projects wanting low maintenance but quiet luxury.

“Sociale allows customers to enhance their spaces with the beauty of porcelain tile, offering both a luxurious appearance and the benefits of long-term performance,” said Scott Jones, director of product management at Crossville. “Whether it’s for intimate family gatherings, cozy bedrooms or even hotel courtyards, Sociale delivers a welcoming atmosphere that’s easy to maintain and beautifully adaptable to various applications and occasions.”

Sustainably crafted, aesthetically designed

As consumer demand for sustainable products continues to rise, as 85% of global shoppers now prioritize eco-conscious choices, Sociale is said to meet this need as a responsibly sourced yet cost-effective option. The collection is manufactured in the USA with natural raw materials

Featuring Crossville’s FeatherSoft surface finish, the collection boasts smooth texture that is intended to enhance tactile experience. According to the company, this offers exceptional comfort without sacrificing performance or aesthetics.

“The FeatherSoft finish gives the tile a silky, smooth feel underfoot, while also providing excellent traction,” Jones said. “This blend of aesthetics and performance makes Sociale a versatile design solution, perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications. ”

The Sociale collection includes:

Zecevo marble: A creamy beige marble from Croatia with intricate brown veins and subtle flecks.

Taj Mahal quartzite: A soft, creamy white quartzite from Brazil with delicate beige veins, designed to brighten up a space.

Cristallo quartzite: A translucent, light grey Brazilian stone with silver veining intended to curate a luxurious, multidimensional look.

Augustus grey marble: A refined silver-grey marble from Western Asia with natural white veining, meant to embody classic elegance into spaces.

Bronze amani marble: A rich toffee-brown Spanish marble with white and gold veining, ideal for sophisticated interiors.

Diamond black granite: A dramatic midnight black granite from Brazil with smoky gray and white veining, suitable for contemporary designs.

The collection is available in 24 x 48 field tile, as well as cove base and bullnose trim pieces. Two mosaic designs are also available, allowing for consumers to create custom patterns ideal for kitchens, bathrooms and living spaces.