Crossville introduces Argent 2.0 porcelain tile

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has introduced new Argent 2.0 porcelain tile, offering a timeless aesthetic that can complement a variety of design styles. Moving away from the bold hues of its predecessor, Argent 2.0 embraces a serene and tranquil palette conducive to learning, healing, exploration and introspection within both residential and commercial spaces.

Classic Argent limestone is a remarkable sedimentary rock quarried in Catalonia, Spain, and celebrated for its earthy gray tones with deep gray shades and occasional rusty brown hues. The seven new neutral tones of Argent 2.0 often this rustic look with its distinctive evocative earthy hues.

“In the whirlwind of our daily lives, we all crave havens where we can pause, unwind and reconnect with ourselves,” said Scott Jones, director of product management and development, AHF/Crossville brand. “Argent 2.0 draws inspiration from the natural world, imbuing the classic Argent stone with a softened aesthetic.”

Manufactured in the U.S.A., these fully rectified tiles are designed to transition between the timeless allure of stone and the charm of terracotta, evoking a Mediterranean ambiance that resonates with both traditional and contemporary sensibilities.

New colorways include a neutral and sophisticated earth gray and a warm, rusty brown. Subtle shades of rosé, sage and forest green, mingled with blues and warm whites, add bucolic charm to create a surface with unique and natural appeal. Whether used for flooring, exterior walls or countertops, Argent 2.0 brings a sense of sophistication to residential and commercial interiors.

Now complementing the collection are two mosaic options—a classic 2×2 pattern and an energetic angled mosaic—expanding design possibilities and enhanced by matching bullnose and cove base trims

Argent is made in Tennessee through Crossville’s EcoCycle Tile Process. It contains a minimum of 4% third-party recycled content, and it is Green Squared Certified. Its versatility and natural beauty make it a sought-after option for those looking to incorporate a touch of sophistication into their design projects. As with all Crossville manufactured products, this collection is carefully and responsibly manufactured in the USA and is the latest carbon neutral product line (in addition to Civilization, Native Metal and Beljn).