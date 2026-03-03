Crossville to unveil spa-inspired exhibit at Coverings 2026

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville, a brand of AHF Products, will debut a spa-inspired exhibit at Coverings 2026. The company will mark its 40th anniversary with a booth designed around biophilic principles and wellness-driven design. The exhibit will transform the brand’s space into a sensory retreat. The concept will showcase how porcelain can shape environments that promote well-being indoors and out.

“We wanted to create a space where people could slow down and truly feel the materials,” said Catherine DelVecchio, vice president of marketing. “Biophilic influence emerges through organic surfaces and calming hues that evoke natural materials while maintaining the durability and performance of porcelain.”

The booth will feature natural textures and refined visuals. Indoor-outdoor vignettes will demonstrate how porcelain can extend from interiors to patios and pool decks. The presentation will reflect growing demand for connected spaces.

Performance will remain central to the exhibit. Crossville will highlight finish options engineered for interior and exterior applications. The FeatherSoft surface, featured in collections such as Sociale and Reunited, offers a soft feel underfoot while maintaining density and durability. The tiles also maintain a high wet DCOF rating, meaning the finish does not compromise traction on wet floors.

Exterior finishes in select collections are engineered for patios, pool decks and other high-traffic areas where slip resistance and durability are essential.

Products scheduled to be showcased include: