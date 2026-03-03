Tarkett refreshes three Jhane Barnes carpet collections

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett updated three of its ethos carpet tile and Powerbond hybrid carpet collections with new color lines. Tarkett collaborated with designer Jhane Barnes to create the refreshed collections for education environments.

The updated collections include Aftermath III SD, Edifice II SD and Primary Color. Each features palettes that reflect current design trends.

“These collections build on some of our most popular offerings, rejuvenated with new palettes to meet today’s demands,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design. “The designs merge art with math and science to create practical, beautiful and high-performance floor solutions with signature dimensionality, precision and color consistency.”

Aftermath III SD: Aftermath III SD is available in 17 colorways. The design features a rhythmic geometric pattern inspired by Euler’s phi function and the Fibonacci sequence. The collection blends art and algorithm into a balanced visual. It suits multiple markets and performs especially well in education and government spaces.

All three collections feature the Dynex SD premium fiber system. The cationic nylon provides permanent resistance to most staining agents. Dynex SD is treated with Eco-Ensure soil protection. The chemistry carries a Cradle to Cradle Certified Material Health Certificate at the Gold level and is fluorine-free.

Powerbond hybrid carpet delivers performance for demanding environments. Chemically welded seams create an impermeable moisture barrier. This design helps prevent conditions that support microbial growth. Powerbond RS hybrid carpet is the first soft surface flooring certified Asthma and Allergy Friendly.

Ethos carpet tile is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze and Declare Red List Free. It contains up to 79% recycled content. The collections are also available on Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile, which offers durability and underfoot comfort.

All three collections are part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program. Tarkett can fully recycle the ethos backing into new product.

Barnes, known for early fashion clients such as John Lennon, Paul Simon and Elton John, continues her long-standing collaboration with Tarkett, bringing her design background to commercial flooring.