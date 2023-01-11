Jhane Barnes combines math, art in new Tarkett collection

Solon, Ohio—Continuing a decades-long partnership, Tarkett has launched a new collection with designer Jhane Barnes. The Connectivity collection features three designs—Celestial, Celtic Knots and PM Square—all ideal for education environments, including K–12 and higher education settings.

“It’s always exciting working with Jhane because of her unexpected approach to design,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design, commercial, Tarkett North America. “Her work on the Connectivity collection resulted in fresh, stimulating designs that are perfect for learning spaces, as well as any other environment where spurring creativity or sparking inspiration may be desired.”

Barnes—whose early fashion designs attracted customers like John Lennon, Paul Simon, Elton John and more—uses mathematics and signature textile techniques to create innovative designs. Some of her other collaborations with Tarkett include classics Longitude, Haphazard II and Aftermath II, as well as the more recent Corollary, Spin-Off, Soundblock and Blockade.

Celestial, available in Powerbond and three modular sizes, combines different types of mathematical sequencing and visual elements to create an unexpected yet harmonious design.

“In designing the cloud-like texture that’s the background in Celestial, a truly random pattern would not have worked well, because you might have a cluster of elements,” Barnes explained. “Instead, Celestial uses both rigid and random math to create a seamless, subtle pattern.”

Barnes took a geometric approach to Celtic Knots, which was inspired by the ancient Celtic symbol representing unity and growth—a fitting theme for education environments. In her design, Barnes used only straight lines and right triangles to create interlocking knots and a delicate woven pattern. Like Celestial, Celtic Knots is available in Powerbond and three modular sizes.

Both Powerbond designs are offered with Powerbond RS, the world’s first Certified asthma & allergy friendly soft surface floorcovering. Made with ultra-low VOCs, the hybrid resilient flooring combines the look and feel of carpet with the durability and cleanability of a resilient surface. Made with an impermeable, closed-cell cushion backing and installed with chemically welded seams, Powerbond RS provides a wall-to-wall moisture barrier to prevent mold and mildew. Its low pile height allows for the easy removal of dust and allergens: In testing, 95% of allergens were removed effectively with a simple dry vacuuming.

The modular options are available in Tarkett’s ethos Modular with Omnicoat Technology and in Flex-Aire Modular Cushion. A Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver non-PVC backing, ethos Modular is made with post-consumer recycled PVB from car windshields and architectural glass from buildings. Flex-Aire contains 22%–28% overall recycled content and provides superior acoustic performance, appearance retention and moisture management.

All Celestial and Celtic Knots soft surfaces are made with Dynex SD, Tarkett’s proprietary, branded yarn that provides permanent resistance against most staining agents. For even greater protection, Dynex SD is treated with Eco-Ensure, a fluorine-free formula with a C2C Certified Material Health Certificate at the Platinum level that resists soiling from oils and organic materials. Eco-Ensure lowers the cost of maintenance and creates healthier spaces by promoting better indoor air quality with low-VOC emissions.

Celestial and Celtic Knots, each available in 12 coordinating colors, pair well with PM Square LVT, the third design in the Connectivity collection, which will be available later in Q1. PM Square was created using Latin squares, the mathematical constructs famously used in Sudoku puzzles.

“Like the learning process, I believe good design comes from the right combination of order and chaos, structure and freedom,” Barnes said. “PM Square illustrates a perfect balance of both—with orderliness established by Latin Square mathematics and chaos added by the random placement of color. The resulting cloud-like texture walks right on the edge of chaos.”

PM Square LVT features Techtonic protection for top-of-class resistance to scratches, scuffs, stains and abrasions. A unique, polyurethane floor coating, Techtonic includes no unnecessary composite materials to prevent scratch whitening and has a matte, low-gloss finish for a more natural appearance.

As with all Tarkett products, the entire Connectivity collection is ortho-phthalate free. In addition, 97% of Tarkett’s raw materials are third-party assessed for their impact on human and environmental health based on Cradle to Cradle criteria, which means consumers can rest assured that the materials in their flooring are good for both people and the planet.