2023 SFN Convention to host notable sessions, speakers, sales

Orlando, Fla.—Shaw has announced several more breakout sessions, keynote speakers and special promotions available to both in-person and virtual attendees of its 2023 SFN Convention, here in just four days.

In addition to touring the expo, networking with peers and taking advantage of special promotions, virtual attendees will get access to the following (and more) during the event:

Sunday Training Session – with Rusty Chadwick from Winshape

Rusty Chadwick, director of Winshape Teams, is the featured speaker on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Chadwick sees teams as a way to multiply efforts. By leveraging each individual’s skills, retailers can remove the pressure to be a master of all things. At the same time, he says healthy teams are built from healthy individuals, which is why he has committed his career to pouring into people to watch them bring their full selves to the bigger team.

TotalWorx Tailgate – Sunday night

Tune in for a Tailgate Party during convention on Sunday night, January 15, hosted by TotalWorx and featuring a wide variety of special offers from across all brands during the SFN primetime sale. TotalWorx offers industry-leading installation solutions for a seamless installation from conception to completion. Enjoy exclusive deals, watch the NFL playoff games and hear a live interview with “Prime Time Deion Sanders.”

Floor Tech Collective – digital services for retailers

Taking tech to the next level, Shaw’s Floor Tech Collective is a one-of-a-kind combination of independent technical companies—the best in the flooring business—united in helping SFN members meet their digital needs. SFN members can expect collaboration, integration and superior services and solutions from Mobile Marketing, Roomvo, Promoboxx, QFloors, RFMS and Samplesapp.

Mimosas + Motivation – featuring speaker Sarah Frey

Entrepreneur Sarah Frey is the CEO and owner of Frey Farms, which she founded at age 16. Known as the Pumpkin Queen of America, Frey’s farm grows more pumpkins than any other farm in the United States. Tune in for a breakfast chat with Frey and other SFN dealer council members on the morning of January 17.

The Consumer Journey – at the center of SFN Convention

Just as Shaw seeks to put its customers at the center of everything, SFN members benefit from understanding the consumer journey so they can place people at the center of their business and provide a superior customer experience. The consumer journey is a strategic tool that provides an actual understanding of the consumer experience. It is one of the most powerful tools to building long-term growth for a retailer’s business. SFN Convention 2023 will deep dive into the consumer journey in a way never seen before.

Retailers and anyone on their staff can register for the SFN Convention livestream at ShawNow.com to get extensive access to the expo, breakout sessions, special promotions and keynotes, including the highly anticipated talk from Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.