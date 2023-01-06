SFN Convention adds virtual option

By FCNews Staff
The SFN convention will be hosted both in person and via a virtual option for the 2023 event.

Orlando, Fla.—For the first time, Shaw is giving a virtual option for its 2023 Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) Convention. Virtual attendees will be able to watch every general session, attend most breakout sessions, explore the expo, take advantage of special deals, win prizes and even network with other SFN Convention attendees, according to the company.

The in-person event, which Shaw reported is seeing record registration numbers after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19, will take place here Jan. 15-18. The live broadcast will allow all customers and retail sales associates to take part in the experience, including many who never get the opportunity to attend an SFN Convention.

The Shaw Flooring Network is known for being dealer driven, as evidenced by this year’s “Independent and United” theme selected by the group’s Dealer Council comprised of specialty flooring retailers of all sizes and backgrounds. The company reported this latest announcement is an effort to expand the network’s connectivity even further.

“During the pandemic we were challenged to connect with the network without the luxury of live events,” said Dani Brock, director of member engagement and experience for SFN. “We pioneered a new way to connect through interactive broadcasting. This approach allowed our members to access content, network with other retailers and engage in Q&A with presenters in a whole new way.”

Throughout previous virtual events, SFN members shared photos of their teams taking part in conference rooms, warehouses and showrooms. According to the company, their engagement and feedback helped the SFN team make the decision to offer a virtual option for their biggest event, SFN Convention.

“Now, every member of a store’s team can enjoy Convention for themselves even if they can’t make it to Orlando,” Brock said.

There is no charge to attend the virtual event and retailers and their staff members can register for the SFN Convention livestream here. According to Shaw, they will get extensive access to the expo, breakout sessions, special promotions and keynotes.

