Triforest names Jodie Doyle VP of sales

Ajax, Ontario, Canada—Triforest Flooring appointed Jodie Doyle as vice president of U.S. sales and strategy. The company manufactures laminate and SPC flooring in North America. Doyle will focus on building momentum in the U.S. market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jodie Doyle to the Triforest team,” said Joyce Zhang, general manager, Triforest Flooring. “With more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. flooring market and strong knowledge of distribution and national retail channels, Jodie brings the leadership and market insight we need as we expand our U.S. presence. We are confident his expertise will strengthen customer relationships, refine our branch model and drive sustainable growth across the country.”

Doyle has held leadership roles in distribution and international manufacturing. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Indusparquet North America. He helped guide the company through the North American exotic hardwood market.

“Triforest is a real diamond in the rough and part of this job is getting that word out to U.S. buyers,” Doyle said. “To my knowledge, we are the only company in North America that manufactures laminate and SPC flooring under one roof in North America. That is a strong statement. With today’s focus on diversifying supply chains and sourcing closer to home, we have a story that will resonate with customers.”

A cultural fit

Earlier in his career, Doyle spent 17 years in flooring distribution. He held key sales and product management roles with Gilford Flooring and Gilford Johnson Flooring.

“I have largely worked for two companies in my flooring career, both family-owned businesses where people rolled up their sleeves and played an active role in success,” Doyle said. “Gilford Flooring and later Gilford Johnson was a small distributor where I learned how to manage the business. Working with Flavia Baggio and the Baggio and Uliana families at Indusparquet was an honor. The opportunity to help Mr. Zhang, Joyce and the entire Triforest family is a responsibility I take seriously. I have no doubt we are about to make real noise in the U.S. market.”