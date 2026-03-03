Tuesday Tips: Tell a strong story

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings shares a simple but powerful reminder: if you want customers to fully buy into the flooring experience you’re creating, you have to tell a descriptive, strong story.

